Shumaker Expands Real Estate Team in Charleston Amid Growing Market Demand 

CHARLESTON, SC — Responding to the high demand for real estate development and related legal services in the Charleston region, Shumaker has expanded its Real Estate, Construction & Development Service Line with the addition of Staff Attorney Caroline B. Raine.

Caroline assists a wide array of owners, developers, businesses, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) in navigating the complexities of owning, buying, selling, and leasing properties of all types. With experience across multiple areas of law, she brings a well-rounded, solutions-oriented approach to her practice.

“Charleston’s continued growth and development have driven an increased need for experienced, business-minded real estate counsel,” said Katie Lewis, Partner and Real Estate, Construction & Development Regional Service Line Leader. “Caroline’s broad legal background and practical insight make her an excellent addition to our expanding team.”

Prior to joining Shumaker, Caroline represented employers and insurance carriers in workers’ compensation claims, including concurrent jurisdiction claims arising from the South Carolina Workers’ Compensation Act and the Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act. Her experience also includes externships with Volvo Cars USA and Porsche Cars North America during law school.

Caroline earned her J.D. from the Charleston School of Law, graduating magna cum laude as a first-generation law student. While in law school, she was selected to be a member of the Transactional Law Team, serving as Chair of Internal Competitions and placing first at Duke University School of Law’s annual Transactional Law Competition. She was also active in the Business Law Society, Women in Law, and the Student Ambassador Program.

Shumaker’s Real Estate, Construction & Development Serv counsels clients on all aspects of buying, selling, leasing, building, or redeveloping property. Working across the country, our team has the broad knowledge and legal acumen necessary to help clients succeed in this fast-moving, ever-evolving industry.

