Shumaker Financial Services Business Litigation Team Grows with Addition of Alexis Schad 

SARASOTA, FL — Alexis Schad has joined Shumaker’s Financial Services Business Litigation team. A dynamic and creative litigator, Alexis brings a passion for securing the best possible outcomes for her clients.

As financial institutions face increasing regulatory scrutiny, market volatility, and complex litigation challenges, Shumaker continues to expand its team to meet the growing needs of its clients. Alexis’s trial experience and strategic litigation skills will further enhance the firm’s ability to navigate these evolving issues and protect clients’ interests.

Alexis has a strong background in litigation, having served for three years as a public defender. Her courtroom experience and ability to manage high-stakes cases make her a valuable asset to financial institutions and businesses dealing with litigation risks.

“We are excited to have Alexis join our team,” said Mike Taaffe, Partner, Litigation and Disputes Regional Service Line Leader, and Financial Services Business Sector Chair. “The financial services industry is facing an ever-changing landscape, and Alexis’s experience will strengthen our ability to defend our clients in complex disputes.”

Alexis earned her J.D. from the University of Miami on a merit scholarship and holds a B.A. in Political Science with minors in Economics and Spanish from the University of North Florida.

