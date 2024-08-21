Shumaker Helps Bring Manufacturer and 150 Jobs to Pasco County 

MiTek intends to break ground late this year and is targeting the first quarter of 2026 to start operations.

PASCO COUNTY, FL—Shumaker is proud to announce that Partner Matthew E. Maggard, who also serves as City Attorney for the City of Zephyrhills, helped bring a manufacturing company and 150 jobs to Pasco County.

Missouri-based construction equipment manufacturer MiTek has bought 111 acres in Pasco County and plans to invest about $80 million to build a nearly 500,000-square-foot facility in Zephyrhills’ North Tampa Bay Industrial Park. Matthew assisted the City of Zephyrhills by preparing an Economic Incentive Agreement that helped entice MiTek to choose Pasco over competing locations outside of the Tampa Bay region.

“Shumaker opened an office in Pasco County to support the community’s expansion through thoughtful and beneficial developments,” said Matthew. “Pasco is booming and is one of the fastest-growing areas in Florida. We are honored to help attract new investments and high-paying jobs to benefit this incredible community.”

Shumaker Partner and Management Committee Member Michele Hintson is Chair of the Pasco Economic Development Council (Pasco EDC), which runs the Ready Sites Program. Under this initiative, Pasco EDC markets shovel ready land for new companies to move in and develop. In less than a year, Shumaker has helped bring two major manufacturers to Pasco, including Bauducco Foods and now MiTek.

“The Ready Sites Program is a groundbreaking initiative, funded through Penny for Pasco, designed to attract major employers and create new jobs in Pasco County. The Pasco EDC ensures that manufacturers have everything they need from day one, including land, proper zoning, and power. By streamlining the process, the program makes Pasco a preferred choice over other locations,” Michele said.

MiTek intends to break ground late this year and is targeting the first quarter of 2026 to start operations.

“Matthew’s dedication to promoting economic development in Pasco County is not only attracting new businesses but also creating a thriving job market. His significant efforts are paving the way for a brighter future, where opportunity and growth are within reach for all,” Michele shared.

