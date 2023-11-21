As Charlotte Continues its Rapid Expansion, Shumaker Hires Accomplished Real Estate Attorney to Support Growth 

Michele said, “As the Queen City continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, the growth presents a myriad of opportunities and challenges in the real estate industry.”

CHARLOTTE, NC — Shumaker has added attorney Michele Peltz to the firm’s Real Estate and Development Service Line. Michele has a strong real estate practice with more than 20 years of experience in commercial real estate, real estate finance, and complex title insurance ranging from working both in-house and as a private practice attorney.

“As the Queen City continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, the growth presents a myriad of opportunities and challenges in the real estate industry. I am eager to help my clients remain both compliant and competitive in an environment with ever-increasing business and legal challenges,” Michele stated.

Michele’s commercial title portfolio includes working on matters with a variety of clients, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), municipalities, hospitals, international commercial business operations, retail space, farmland, solar/water-power, and airspace rights, as well as working with national and international lenders.

In addition to being known for aggressively advocating on behalf of her clients, Michele is widely complimented for her down-to-earth and business-friendly attitude, concentrating on complex commercial real estate matters in a manner that is practical and sensitive to business considerations.

“We are pleased to welcome Michele to our team. Her extensive experience reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality legal services as we continue to expand our presence in Charlotte,” shared Steve Meckler, Charlotte and Greenville Managing Partner and Management Committee Member.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.