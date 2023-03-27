Shumaker Hires Top Strategist to Capture Growth Opportunities 

Mark brings to Shumaker more than 20 years of experience working with law firms as a Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, and consultant.

CHARLOTTE, NC. — The national law firm of Shumaker is hiring a top strategist to help the firm expand and strengthen its reach in the market. As Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, Mark Usellis will work with leaders across the firm to help position Shumaker for long-term, sustainable success.

“Mark will play a key role in advancing Shumaker’s growth strategy,” said Shumaker Chief Operating Officer Paul Favorite. “He will collaborate with clients, lawyers, and staff to strengthen our business in targeted business sectors and recruit and strengthen our team of professionals. Mark will also bring new and innovative ideas to capture growth opportunities and help our clients achieve even greater success.”

Mark brings to Shumaker more than 20 years of experience working with law firms as a Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, and consultant. Prior to that, Mark spent 13 years in public affairs as a legislative director on Capitol Hill, public affairs director for a large telecommunications company, and a consultant for a global public affairs firm. Most recently, Mark worked as Chief Operating Officer and interim Chief Executive Officer for an international reforestation non-governmental organization going through a leadership and business model transition.

“Known as a standout and a trusted advisor in the legal world, hiring Mark is a big win for Shumaker,” said Shumaker Management Committee Chair Jennifer Compton. “We look forward to him using his years of experience to drive new growth and build on Shumaker’s impressive momentum.”

Over the past couple years, Shumaker has experienced rapid growth by adding new service lines to meet the rising demand for legal counsel in growing industries such as technology, health care, and manufacturing. The firm hired a director of associate recruitment and several teams of new attorneys. Additionally, Shumaker grew its office space in Tampa, Florida, and its foothold in South Carolina with an expansion in Charleston.

ABOUT SHUMAKER: Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve. Shumaker has offices in Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina.