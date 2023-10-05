Shumaker Lawyers Jillian Askren and Haley D. Kole Join Tampa Connection

As members of Tampa Connection, Jill and Haley will have the opportunity to engage in a wide range of programs and initiatives designed to develop leadership skills.

TAMPA, FL — Committed to personal growth and community involvement, Shumaker lawyers Jillian Askren and Haley D. Kole join a select group of applicants chosen to participate in Tampa Connection as members of the Class of 2024.

The year-long program exposes class members to leadership development, social, and community service opportunities while immersing them in the local community. At the core of Tampa Connection’s mission and the class experience are three foundational principles: leadership, relationships, and community.

“Tampa Connection offers a dynamic platform for personal and professional growth, and I look forward to playing a pivotal role in advancing their mission,” said Jill.

“This opportunity marks the beginning of an exciting journey, where I will have the chance to collaborate with other driven individuals who share a common goal of enriching the lives of those in the Tampa Bay area,” Haley said.

As members of Tampa Connection, Jill and Haley will have the opportunity to engage in a wide range of programs and initiatives designed to develop leadership skills and expand their network of like-minded professionals, including community service projects, educational seminars, and networking events.

Jill and Haley are associates in Shumaker’s Tampa office. Jill is a member of the Litigation and Disputes Service Line where she devotes her practice to complex litigation in both state and federal courts, with a focus on commercial business disputes. Haley is a member of the firm’s Labor, Employment and Benefits Service Line. She represents employers in a wide variety of state and federal employment law issues, including wage and hour litigation, discrimination and retaliation actions, restrictive covenant and trade secret claims, and other employment-related disputes.

