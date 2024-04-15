Shumaker Lawyers Named 2024 Legal Eagles by Franchise Times 

Legal Eagles is an annual list that recognizes the top attorneys in franchising who provide outstanding service to clients and the industry.

TOLEDO, OH – Joseph J. (Jack) Santaniello and Peter R. Silverman (of Toledo) have been honored with the distinguished title of “Legal Eagle” by Franchise Times, a leading publication in the franchise industry. This recognition highlights their exceptional contributions and knowledge in franchise law.

Legal Eagles is an annual list that recognizes the top attorneys in franchising who provide outstanding service to clients and the industry. Honorees are nominated by their peers and clients and are selected after additional research by the Franchise Times editorial staff. The 2024 Legal Eagles are featured in the April 2024 Issue of Franchise Times Magazine.

Both Jack and Peter have solidified their reputations as a trusted legal advisors and advocates for franchisors and franchisees alike. Their profound understanding of franchise law, paired with their commitment to clients, have earned praise within the industry.

With more than 25 years in practice, Jack has been instrumental in traversing legal challenges, negotiating agreements, and providing strategic counsel to numerous clients across the franchise spectrum. His adeptness in interpreting intricate legal frameworks and his proactive approach to addressing potential pitfalls have earned him the trust and respect of his peers and clients alike.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized as a Legal Eagle by Franchise Times,” said Jack. “This award summarizes and recognizes my desire to provide comprehensive legal solutions and support to my clients in the complex world of franchising.”

With more than four decades of legal experience, Peter is a pillar in the legal profession with an illustrious career marked by countless victories and landmark cases. His experience from 2013 to 2016 as an active partner in a restaurant chain, paired with his astute legal insights, have played a pivotal role in his resounding success in franchise law.

“I’m grateful to Franchise Times for recognizing my expertise in representing franchisees and franchisors in disputes, and now in serving as a mediator and arbitrator for franchise disputes,” Peter said.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.