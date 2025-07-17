Shumaker Makes Milestone Appointment: Welcomes Rodney L. Eason, Jr. as First-Ever Chief Human Resources Officer 

“Rodney’s appointment as CHRO reflects Shumaker’s commitment to investing in our talent and building a best-in-class workplace experience,” said Paul Favorite, Shumaker’s Chief Operating Officer.

TAMPA, Fla. — Shumaker has appointed Rodney L. Eason, Jr. as the firm’s first-ever Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). A transformational leader with more than 25 years of experience in human capital strategy, talent management, employee engagement, and leadership development, Rodney brings a dynamic and strategic approach to shaping the future of the firm’s people and culture.

As CHRO, Rodney will oversee the firm’s comprehensive HR strategy and operations, including organizational development, compliance, performance management, systems optimization, and most critically—recruitment and retention.

“As Shumaker continues to grow, Rodney’s role will be imperative in scaling our people strategy, enhancing our culture, and ensuring we continue to attract and retain the best talent in the legal industry,” said Jennifer Compton, Managing Partner & Chair of

the Management Committee at Shumaker. “Rodney’s expertise and leadership will help position Shumaker for continued success in today’s competitive market.”

Rodney’s broad experience includes leadership roles at UPS, Fifth Third Bank, The Andersons, and Principle Business Enterprises, Inc., where he led strategic HR and operations initiatives across diverse industries. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Talent and Human Resources at Erie Home, where he spearheaded enterprise-wide recruitment and talent development efforts for a rapidly growing national company.

“Rodney’s appointment as CHRO reflects Shumaker’s commitment to investing in our talent and building a best-in-class workplace experience,” said Paul Favorite, Shumaker’s Chief Operating Officer. “His leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our culture, supporting our people, and positioning the firm for continued growth and success.”

Rodney will also play a key role in shaping the firm’s recruitment strategy—bringing innovative approaches to hiring, elevating our employer brand, and ensuring the firm continues to attract exceptional talent who reflect Shumaker’s values and commitment to help move the firm and our clients businesses forward with confidence.

“Being named Shumaker’s first Chief Human Resources Officer is an incredible honor,” said Rodney. “I’m excited to help shape Shumaker’s talent strategy, enhance our recruitment capabilities, and build a culture where people can do their best work. It’s a privilege to join a firm with such a strong legacy and bright future.”

Rodney earned a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Cincinnati and an MBA from Heidelberg University. He holds certifications as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP).

