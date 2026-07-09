Shumaker Named a 2026 Bloomberg Law Leading Law Firm

The honor highlights Shumaker’s continued success in a highly competitive legal market.

TOLEDO, OH — Shumaker has been recognized by Bloomberg Law as a 2026 Leading Law Firm, a ranking that spotlights firms excelling across key metrics, including financial strength, talent, growth, and innovation.

Shumaker, also recognized on last year’s inaugural Leading Law Firm list, was again named among the nation’s top mid-sized firms, a category that includes organizations with 200 to 500 attorneys. The honor highlights Shumaker’s continued success in a highly competitive legal market.

“This recognition is a testament to the talent, dedication, and collaborative spirit of our team,” said Jennifer B. Compton, Managing Partner and Chair of Shumaker’s Management Committee. “We are proud of what we have accomplished together and grateful for the trust our clients place in us every day.”

With 13 offices nationwide, more than 300 attorneys and advisors, and continued expansion across key markets and practice areas, Shumaker has built a dynamic national platform positioned to meet the increasingly complex needs of today’s clients.

“Our continued growth is the result of intentional investments in our people, technology, and infrastructure,” said Chief Operating Officer Paul W. Favorite. “By strengthening our operational foundation and expanding our capabilities, we have positioned Shumaker to deliver an exceptional experience for our clients while supporting the long-term success of our attorneys, advisors, and professional staff.”

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.