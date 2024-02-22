Shumaker Partner Andrew J. Mayts Continues Military Support

Andrew was appointed legal counsel for U.S. Special Operations Memorial Foundation Board of Directors.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker Partner and Honorary Commander at MacDill Air Force Base (AFB) Andrew J. Mayts has been appointed as Legal Counsel for the U.S. Special Operations Memorial Foundation Board of Directors. Displayed prominently at MacDill AFB, the Memorial is dedicated to preserving the legacy of special operations members who have given their lives for this great nation.

“We are happy to have Andy as a member of our Board of Directors. He brings experience and a connection to the great City of Tampa. His willingness and dedication to serve the military community in this role is a testament to who he is and what he represents,” said Troy Daland, President of the U.S. Special Operations Memorial Foundation.

Committed to supporting the military community, Andy is also a member of the Air Mobility Commander’s Civic Leader program, which is designed to educate key civilian influencers from communities surrounding Air Force installations and prepare them to serve as advocates for airmen and their families.

“Being named Legal Counsel for the U.S. Special Operations Memorial Foundation Board is not just an honor, but a testament to the unwavering commitment and sacrifice of those who have served. Their legacy lives on, inspiring us to uphold the values of courage, dedication, and service to a cause greater than ourselves,” Andy said.

Seen as a leader in the community and by his peers, Andy serves as Shumaker’s Public Sector Chair. He is a widely recognized civil litigation lawyer, community advocate, and corporate leader who applies practical experience and seasoned judgment to achieve results.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.