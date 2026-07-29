Shumaker Partner Christina Davidson Trimmer Named to World Intellectual Property Review’s Influential Women in Intellectual Property 2026

“Christina’s recognition by WIPR is a well-deserved acknowledgment of her exceptional work, client-focused approach, and leadership within Shumaker’s Intellectual Property team,” said Patrick Horne, Shumaker Partner and Intellectual Property National Service Line Leader.

CHARLOTTE, NC — Recognized for her leadership, depth of experience, and meaningful contributions to the intellectual property (IP) field, Christina Davidson Trimmer, Shumaker Partner and Intellectual Property Service Line Lead, has been named to World IP Review’s (WIPR) Influential Women in IP 2026, a recognition celebrating women shaping the global IP profession.

Honorees are selected through a rigorous process that includes nominations, independent research, and editorial assessment.

“Christina’s recognition by WIPR is a well-deserved acknowledgment of her exceptional work, client-focused approach, and leadership within Shumaker’s Intellectual Property team,” said Patrick Horne, Shumaker Partner and Intellectual Property National Service Line Leader. “She brings strategic insight and practical judgment to clients across industries, and she is seen as a trusted counselor, assisting clients when navigating complex trademark, copyright, trade secret, unfair competition, and licensing matters.”

With over fifteen years of experience, Christina counsels businesses on trademark selection, availability, registration, and protection, including management of large global trademark portfolios for both public and private companies. She also has significant experience in representing international and U.S.-based clients in IP disputes in federal courts throughout the U.S., trademark disputes before the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, and domain disputes under the Uniform Domain-Name Dispute-Resolution Policy.

Christina has first-chair jury trial experience and has represented clients in actions concerning patent, trademark, and copyright infringement; Lanham Act unfair competition; trade secret misappropriation; and breach of contract and noncompetition agreements in both state and federal court. She is admitted to practice before the state and federal courts of North Carolina and Virginia, as well as the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Her recent recognitions include Legal 500 U.S. City Elite, Charlotte, N.C. – Intellectual Property, 2026; Best Lawyers in America, 2024-2026; Business North Carolina Legal Elite, 2019, 2021-2026; and World Trademark Review, 2025, 2026.

Christina works with clients across a broad range of industries, including technology and web-based businesses, manufacturing and distribution, aviation and defense, professional services, banking and finance, retail, construction, restaurants, health care, craft beer, and franchises.

Shumaker’s Intellectual Property Service Line helps clients protect, defend, and maximize the value of their IP assets in a global marketplace. From patents and trademarks to copyrights and trade secrets, our team is committed to providing the robust IP counsel necessary to stay competitive in today’s innovation-driven world.

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