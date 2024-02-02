Shumaker Partner Doug Miller Re-elected Chairman of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District Board of Trustees 

His leadership in handling the issues at hand is beyond reproach, fair, and open—-all of which are necessary in today’s world of government,” said President of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District Jerry Greiner.

TOLEDO, OH — Shumaker Partner J. Douglas Miller (Doug) has been re-elected Chairman of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District (the District) Board of Trustees, where he has been a board member since 2015 and served as Vice Chairman from 2018 to 2021 and as Secretary from 2022 to 2023.

“Doug’s re-election is a reflection of his professionalism, communication skills, and sound, rational approach to issues that come before our Board, as well as the respect he has from other board members. His leadership in handling the issues at hand is beyond reproach, fair, and open—-all of which are necessary in today’s world of government,” said President of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District Jerry Greiner.

The District is a regional water and sewer district chartered under Section 6119 of the Ohio Revised Code that serves over 20,000 water and sewer customers in Wood, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, and Sandusky counties.

“I am humbled and grateful to be re-elected as Chairman of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District Board of Trustees. Serving our community is not just a duty; it’s a commitment to ensuring the well-being of every individual,” Doug said.

Deeply involved in the community, Doug also serves on several other boards of directors, including the Wood County Economic Development Commission, The Bulldog Foundation (Vice President), and the Imagination Station Science Center. In addition, Doug is an Advisory Board Member for the Paul J. Hooker Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership at the Schmidthorst College of Business of Bowling Green State University.

A registered professional engineer in the State of Ohio and a registered patent attorney licensed in the State of Ohio and before the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Doug understands his clients’ business and technology, and he has the advocacy skills to help develop, manage, and protect their intellectual assets.

In addition, Doug is Shumaker’s Intellectual Property and Technology Regional Service Line Leader. He is recognized by colleagues and clients alike for the exceptional quality of his work and for making dry legal issues more interesting. Doug offers comprehensive intellectual property (IP)-related service, and he regularly counsels clients from a broad range of industries in a variety of patent-related matters.

