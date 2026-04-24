Shumaker Partner Robert A. Boland Delivers Cleveland State University College of Law’s 2026 Entertainment & Sports Law Symposium Keynote Presentation

“It is an honor to participate in the symposium and engage with students and professionals exploring careers in entertainment and sports law,” said Boland.

TOLEDO, OH — Shumaker Partner and Hospitality, Leisure & Sports Industry Sector Co-Chair Robert A. Boland delivered the keynote presentation during Cleveland State University College of Law’s 2026 Entertainment & Sports Law Symposium (ESLA), a virtual event uniting sports and entertainment industries leaders on April 3. Designed for students and professionals, the symposium featured panel topics spanning athlete representation, in-house counsel, entertainment law, and the arts, and highlighted the diverse pathways for legal careers in sports and entertainment.

During his keynote, Bob, a nationally known sports attorney, delivered insight into athletic governance, crisis management, and the evolving legal landscape of collegiate sports. Drawing on his depth of experience, including serving as Penn State University’s first-ever Athletics Integrity Officer, Bob shared first-hand perspectives on navigating complex regulatory environments, managing high-profile investigations, and guiding institutions through periods of significant change.

“It is an honor to participate in the symposium and engage with students and professionals exploring careers in entertainment and sports law,” said Boland. “Events like ESLA play a critical role in educating the next generation of attorneys, offering meaningful insight into the industry and helping bridge the gap between academic study and real-world practice.”

With more than 25 years of experience in collegiate and professional sports, Bob’s practice focuses on advising clients across the sports, leisure, and hospitality industries on compliance, policy development, and strategic decision-making. His career also includes more than a decade as a player agent, during which he negotiated over 100 playing, coaching, and endorsement agreements, as well as leadership roles in nationally recognized sports law and management programs.

In addition to his legal practice, Bob is an accomplished academic and educator, currently serving on the faculty at Seton Hall University School of Law, where he helps lead a concentration in Gaming, Hospitality, Entertainment, and Sports Law. His thought leadership on emerging issues such as name, image, and likeness (NIL) continues to shape industry understanding and policy development nationwide.

Shumaker’s Hospitality, Leisure & Sports Industry Sector brings together a multidisciplinary team that represents clients across all levels of the sports ecosystem, including NCAA institutions, conferences, national governing bodies, coaches, administrators, and athletes. The firm provides comprehensive counsel on matters ranging from contract negotiation and compliance to crisis management, investigations, NIL, and litigation, positioning clients to navigate the increasingly complex and rapidly evolving sports landscape.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.