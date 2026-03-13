Shumaker Partners Gregory C. Yadley and Willard A. Blair Play Key Roles at 42nd Annual Federal Securities Institute and M&A Conference

A premier national event in the securities, M&A, and governance fields, the Institute brought together over 100 leading regulators, practitioners, and industry experts to discuss the latest developments in corporate and federal securities law and regulation.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker Partners Greg Yadley and Will Blair played key leadership roles at the 42nd Annual Federal Securities Institute and Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Conference, held Feb. 26-27, 2026, at the Tampa Marriott Water Street. A premier national event in the securities, M&A, and governance fields, the Institute brought together over 100 leading regulators, practitioners, and industry experts to discuss the latest developments in corporate and federal securities law and regulation. Greg served as Chair of the Institute Steering Committee, while both he and Will moderated panels, guiding discussions on emerging issues and best practices in the industry.

The event featured Honorable Collins J. Seitz, Jr., Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Delaware, as well as national speakers from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Wall Street law firms, investment banks, and major corporations.

“The Federal Securities Institute plays an important role in convening leaders who are actively shaping securities and transactional law,” said Greg. “Serving as Chair of the Steering Committee for this year’s program was a rewarding opportunity to help guide discussions on the evolving regulatory, M&A, and governance landscape. The perspectives shared by the judiciary, SEC representatives, and practitioners highlighted why forums like this are essential as capital markets and dealmaking continue to grow more complex.”

Shumaker’s Mergers, Acquisitions & Divestitures practice within the firm’s Corporate, Tax & Transactions Service Line guides clients through complex business transactions, including taxable and non‑taxable mergers, asset and stock sales, joint ventures, and leveraged buyouts, while integrating legal, tax, and strategic considerations. The team leads due diligence, addresses successor liability and risk issues across areas like employee benefits, intellectual property (IP), and labor and ensures compliance with antitrust, federal and state securities laws, and corporate governance requirements to achieve smooth, efficient closings aligned with clients’ goals.

In addition, Shumaker’s Securities and Financial Services team advises issuers, underwriters, broker-dealers, and financial professionals on complex capital markets transactions and regulatory matters, including M&A, public and private securities offerings, and multistate compliance with federal and state securities laws. Representing clients across major exchanges and economic sectors, the team guides capital-raising transactions, prepares disclosure and offering documents, and counsels directors and officers to mitigate securities-related risk.

“By leading panels and engaging directly with attendees at this year’s Federal Securities Institute, we were able to explore emerging challenges in M&A and securities law and exchange practical insights with regulators and peers,” said Will. “Forums like this are invaluable for fostering collaboration and advancing effective transactional practices.”

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