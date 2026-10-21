Shumaker Recognized in Inaugural IAM & WTR Copyright 1000

Firm earns Florida jurisdiction recognition; Mindi Richter, Todd Timmerman, and Alex Long individually recognized among leading copyright professionals.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker has been recognized as a top copyright firm in the Florida jurisdiction by the inaugural IAM & WTR Copyright 1000, a guide identifying leading copyright firms and practitioners across key jurisdictions worldwide.

In addition to the firm’s inclusion, Shumaker’s St. Petersburg Managing Partner Mindi Richter and Partner Todd Timmerman were recognized as individual attorneys in Florida, while Partner Alex Long was recognized as an individual attorney in North Carolina. These accolades underscore the strength and depth of Shumaker’s intellectual property (IP) practice and its commitment to helping clients protect, enforce, and maximize the value of their creative and business-critical assets.

“We are honored to be recognized in the IAM & WTR Copyright 1000, and we are especially proud of Mindi, Todd, and Alex for their individual honors,” said Patrick Horne, Partner and Intellectual Property National Service Line Leader at Shumaker. “This distinction reflects the exceptional caliber of our intellectual property team and the sophisticated counsel they provide to clients navigating complex copyright and broader IP matters.”

Board certified by the Florida Bar as an Intellectual Property Law Specialist, Mindi Richter litigates IP cases of all types around the country, including trademark, patent, and copyright infringement, as well as trade secret misappropriation, unfair competition, and domain name disputes. Mindi also frequently handles trademark cases before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board of the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Todd Timmerman specializes in IP protection. His practice spans a wide range of IP and technology related litigation and transactional matters for the firm’s clients. He assists clients in crafting sound IP protection and enforcement strategies to secure and maximize the value of their critical IP assets. Todd also handles trademark and copyright registration matters and licensing, transfer, and other business transactions.

Alex Long has extensive experience in patent, trademark, and copyright prosecution, counseling, and licensing. He is highly experienced in representing clients, both as plaintiff and defendant, in various industries, including retail, manufacturing, finance, technology, sports and entertainment, media, and solar. Additionally, Alex has litigated patents, trademarks, and copyrights, and he has prosecuted patent applications in a wide variety of areas, including the mechanical, electrical, and chemical spaces.

The Copyright 1000 – The World’s Leading Copyright Professionals is a unique guide identifying the leading copyright practitioners across key jurisdictions worldwide. Focused exclusively on copyright law and practice, the Copyright 1000 is designed to serve as a trusted resource for businesses, creators, rights holders, and counsel seeking outstanding copyright expertise. Shumaker is one of only five firms ranked in the Florida jurisdiction.

Shumaker’s Intellectual Property Service Line helps clients protect, defend, and maximize the value of their IP assets in a global marketplace. From patents and trademarks to copyrights and trade secrets, our team is committed to providing the robust IP counsel necessary to stay competitive in today’s innovation-driven world.

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