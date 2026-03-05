Shumaker Welcomes Jill M. Bowen to Its Real Estate, Construction & Development Service Line

At Shumaker, Jill will guide clients through nearly every facet of commercial and residential real estate transactions—from property acquisition, disposition, and leasing to private and traditional financing, lender representation, and development.

SARASOTA, FL — Shumaker welcomes Associate Jill M. Bowen to the firm’s Real Estate, Construction & Development Service Line. As Florida’s estate market continues to show robust activity, particularly in commercial transactions, Jill’s arrival strengthens Shumaker’s ability to support clients amid one of the most dynamic real estate landscapes in the country.

At Shumaker, Jill will guide clients through nearly every facet of commercial and residential real estate transactions—from property acquisition, disposition, and leasing to private and traditional financing, lender representation, and development.

“With continued growth and investor confidence in Florida’s real estate market, adding Jill to our team enables us to provide even more depth and experience for clients navigating complex transactional work in both residential and commercial markets,” said Juan Villaveces, Partner and Real Estate, Construction & Development Service Line Lead at Shumaker.

In 2025, commercial real estate sales across Florida reached a post-pandemic high, totaling approximately $16.0 billion. This represents a 26 percent year-over-year increase and marks the strongest transaction volume the state has experienced since 2017.

Shumaker’s Real Estate, Construction & Development Service Line counsels clients on all aspects of buying, selling, leasing, building, or redeveloping property. Working across the country, our team has the broad knowledge and legal acumen necessary to help clients succeed in this fast-moving, ever-evolving industry.

