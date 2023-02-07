Shumaker’s Jack Kelly Appointed to Mobile Meals of Toledo Board of Directors 

“I am excited to work with Mobile Meals to combat the effects of isolation and food insecurity in our neighborhoods,” said Jack.

TOLEDO, OH – Shumaker lawyer John (Jack) P. Kelly has been appointed to the Mobile Meals of Toledo Board of Directors, where he will support their mission to help clients remain independent and enhance their quality of life by delivering nutritious meals. Mobile Meals helps those needing assistance with diet and meal preparation regardless of income, so they can remain in their homes and retain the dignity and independence they cherish. Mobile Meals’ home-delivered “Meals on Wheels” program serves more than 1,900 clients annually.

“I am excited to work with Mobile Meals to combat the effects of isolation and food insecurity in our neighborhoods,” said Jack. “Shumaker has been a great supporter of this organization, and I am honored to carry on this tradition of service.”

Committed to serving the community in which he lives, Jack also serves on the TutorSmart Greater Toledo Board of Directors, is a member of the Ignatian Identity Committee for St. John’s Jesuit High School and Academy, sits on the St. John’s Jesuit Young Alumni Council, and is a member of the Knights of Columbus and the St. Thomas More Society.

In his law practice, Jack works with families and individuals focusing in the areas of estate planning, tax planning, business succession planning, and estate and trust administration. Always looking out for clients’ best interests, Jack crafts and amends estate plans tailored to clients’ family circumstances, professional interests, and philanthropic goals.

After spending five years as a teacher, coach, and campus minister, Jack’s love of learning led him to law school. Jack’s vocation as an estate planner was a natural fit given his passion for family and community. He draws on his classroom experience to help clients understand complicated legal matters and embrace their plans for the future.

ABOUT SHUMAKER: Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve. Shumaker has offices in Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina.