Shumaker’s Jack Santaniello Named 2023 Legal Eagle by Franchise Times 

CHARLOTTE, NC – Shumaker is pleased to announce that Partner Joseph J. (Jack) Santaniello has been named a 2023 Legal Eagle by Franchise Times Magazine.

Legal Eagles is an annual list that recognizes the top attorneys in franchising who provide outstanding service to clients and the industry. Honorees are nominated by their peers and clients and are selected after additional research by the Franchise Times editorial staff. The 2023 Legal Eagles are featured in the April 2023 issue of Franchise Times Magazine.

Known for his assertive and open-minded legal approach, corporate clients turn to Jack for his experience in mergers and acquisitions; general corporate and commercial transactional matters; and franchise, distribution and licensing law, as well as copyright and federal and state trademark matters.

