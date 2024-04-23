Shumaker’s Lauren N. Diaz Joins King Arts Complex Board of Directors 

As a member of the Board of Directors, Lauren will help guide the organization’s mission to present and promote the cultural heritage of African Americans.

COLUMBUS, OH – Renowned as a catalyst for social change, Shumaker lawyer and Director of Government Affairs for Shumaker Advisors Lauren Diaz takes another step forward in her commitment to fostering artistic appreciation and community unity with her recent appointment to the King Arts Complex Board of Directors. With a wealth of experience and a passion for the arts, Lauren brings a unique perspective that will further strengthen the organization’s commitment to cultural enrichment and community engagement.

The King Arts Complex is a premier cultural institution dedicated to presenting and promoting the artistic and cultural contributions of African Americans. Through cultural and educational activities, as well as special events, the complex strives to educate, inspire, and empower individuals of all ages and backgrounds.

“I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors at the King Arts Complex. It is a vibrant resource for the community, playing a vital role in celebrating and preserving African American arts and culture, and I am honored to contribute to its mission of inspiring and empowering our community through the arts,” Lauren said.

As a member of the Board of Directors, Lauren will help guide the organization’s mission to present and promote the cultural heritage of African Americans. In collaboration with fellow board members and the executive leadership team, Lauren will develop strategic initiatives, cultivate partnerships, and advocate for the continued growth and sustainability of the King Arts Complex.

