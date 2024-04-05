Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Team Continues Steady Growth with Addition of Michael Avitan-Lasry

Recognizing the volatility of complicated commercial matters, Mike is known for providing innovative solutions and delivering consistent results.

CHARLOTTE, NC – Shumaker welcomes Associate Michael Avitan-Lasry as the latest addition to its Litigation and Disputes Service Line, where he will focus on matters ranging from construction disputes, complex commercial litigation, and arbitration to contract drafting/negotiations and general litigation. This latest appointment marks the fifth new member of the Litigation and Disputes team since the beginning of the year, highlighting its ongoing commitment to strategic growth and expansion to meet clients’ needs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike to Shumaker. His dedication to the highest standards of legal practice and his commitment to client service make him an excellent fit for our team. We are confident that he will make valuable contributions to our firm and help us continue to deliver outstanding results for our clients,” shared Steve Meckler, Shumaker Partner and Litigation and Disputes Regional Service Line Leader.

Dedicated and driven to attain the best results for his clients, Mike is licensed in both North and South Carolina, having lived and practiced in both states prior to joining the firm. Recognizing the volatility of complicated commercial matters, Mike is known for providing innovative solutions and delivering consistent results to further his client’s success in their respective industries. To be efficient and effective in driving a case through to resolution, either by settlement or by trial, is Mike’s calling card.

“I am honored to join such an esteemed team of lawyers at Shumaker, and I look forward to contributing to the continued success of Shumaker in the years to come,” Mike said.

The addition of the Mike underscores Shumaker’s commitment to providing clients with the highest quality legal representation and its dedication to investing in top talent to support its growth objectives.

