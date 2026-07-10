Shumaker’s Longstanding Commitment to Leadership Florida Continues Through New Leadership Roles and Recognitions 

“Leadership Florida has a unique ability to bring together leaders from across industries, regions, and perspectives to address the opportunities and challenges facing our state,” said Ronald A. Christaldi, Immediate Past Chair of Leadership Florida, Shumaker Partner, and President/CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida.

TAMPA, FL — For decades, Shumaker has invested in developing leaders who make a lasting impact across Florida’s business, civic, and nonprofit communities. That commitment continues as several Shumaker attorneys and advisors have earned new Leadership Florida distinctions, reinforcing the firm’s deep-rooted connection to one of the state’s most influential leadership organizations.

Expanding Shumaker’s longstanding commitment to Leadership Florida, three firm partners have recently achieved notable milestones within the organization.

Benjamin R. Hanan graduated from Leadership Florida’s Cornerstone Class 43, Michele Leo Hintson has been selected for Cornerstone Class 44, and Virginia “Ginny” Dailey, a graduate of Cornerstone Class 25, has been elected to serve a two-year term as an At-Large Member of the Leadership Florida Board of Directors.

In addition, Erica M. Shea, a graduate of Cornerstone Class 40, recently served on the selection committee for Cornerstone Class 44 and has been appointed West Central Region Council Awards Chair for 2026–2027.

“Leadership Florida has a unique ability to bring together leaders from across industries, regions, and perspectives to address the opportunities and challenges facing our state,” said Ronald A. Christaldi, Immediate Past Chair of Leadership Florida, Shumaker Partner, and President/CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida. “For many years, Shumaker has embraced that mission, encouraging our attorneys and advisors to engage in meaningful leadership opportunities that strengthen Florida’s communities and help shape its future.”

Ron, who served as Chair of the Leadership Florida Board of Directors (2024-2025), has been a member of the Board since 2020 and remains actively involved in advancing the organization’s mission.

Shumaker’s relationship with Leadership Florida spans generations of leaders. Additional Leadership Florida alumni include Partners Daniel J. DeLeo, Julio C. Esquivel, Andrew J. Mayts, Jr., and Mindi M. Richter, as well as Shumaker Advisors professionals and former Florida mayors Ashton J. Hayward, and Rick Kriseman.

“As Leadership Florida continues to cultivate leaders committed to the future of our state, Shumaker remains dedicated to developing and supporting professionals who create meaningful impact throughout Florida and beyond,” said Jennifer B. Compton, Managing Partner & Chair of the Management Committee at Shumaker. “Our longstanding commitment to Leadership Florida reflects our broader dedication to supporting the communities we serve, investing in leadership development, and helping build stronger, more connected communities for generations to come.”

ABOUT LEADERSHIP FLORIDA

Leadership Florida is a statewide community of committed leaders that enhances and recharges leadership through educational programs and convening opportunities, inspiring leaders to work across differences for the betterment of Florida.

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