Shumaker’s Ronald A. Christaldi Named to 2025 Tampa Bay Titan 100 

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker’s Ronald A. Christaldi has been named to the 2025 Tampa Bay Titan 100, a prestigious recognition of the region’s top CEOs and C-level executives. The Titan 100 program honors Tampa Bay’s most accomplished business leaders for their exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and lasting impact within their industries.

A nationally recognized Florida business attorney, Ron Christaldi has built a reputation as the go-to legal and strategic advisor for high-stakes, high-impact matters. Known for his rare blend of legal acumen, business insight, and steady leadership, Ron is trusted by CEOs, boards, and entrepreneurs to guide them through their most complex challenges and transformative opportunities.

As President and CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida and a partner at Shumaker’s law firm, Ron leads a dual practice spanning sophisticated business transactions and multifaceted litigation. Whether navigating large and complex deals, resolving high-conflict disputes, or shaping public policy, Ron’s clients know they have a counselor who is as committed to their success as they are.

“Ron’s impact reaches far beyond the boardroom,” said former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, Executive Vice President and Principal of the U.S. Cities Practice at Shumaker Advisors Florida. “His ability to lead with both heart and strategy has helped shape Tampa Bay’s business and civic landscape in profound ways. This honor reflects the entrepreneurial drive, legal mastery, and deep community commitment that define his work. He’s not just a leader—he’s a force for progress.”

Ron’s influence has earned him national and regional acclaim, including recognition as one of the Nation’s 100 Most Influential Attorneys by The Business Journals, a repeated honoree in Best Lawyers in America, and a five-time member of the Tampa Bay Power 100.

Florida Trend has named him one of Florida’s Top 100 Lawyers.

He is also deeply embedded in the fabric of Tampa Bay’s civic and cultural institutions. Ron currently serves as Chair of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, Chair of the Tampa Museum of Art, Vice Chair of New College of Florida, and Chair of Moffitt Cancer Center’s Hope Innovation District. He is a past Chair of Leadership Florida and the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce, and he is a founding board member of the African American Arts and Cultural Center. Ron’s service record includes leadership roles with The Spring of Tampa Bay, AMI Kids, the Business Committee for the Arts, and the City of Tampa’s Cultural Assets Commission.

“This recognition reflects more than personal achievement—it speaks to the strength of the team around me, the trust of my clients, and the collaborative spirit of our community,” Ron said. “I’m passionate about solving complex problems and building things that last—whether it’s a business, a legal strategy, or a stronger Tampa Bay.”

The 2025 Tampa Bay Titan 100 honorees will be celebrated at a gala later this year.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.