Shumaker’s Sports Law Practice Recognized as Top 100 Firm for Second Consecutive Year 

TOLEDO, OH – Shumaker is proud to announce that its Sports Law Practice has been recognized among the Top 100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices by Hackney Publications for 2024 in its fourth annual publication of “100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About.” Shumaker’s Sports Law Practice also made the list in 2023.

Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The publication delivers valuable and important information about the legal side of the sports industry. It relies on readers, professors, and other industry experts in creating the Top 100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as one of the Top 100 sports law firms,” said Bennett Speyer, Shumaker Partner and Hospitality, Leisure and Sports Business Sector Chair. “We look forward to building on this success and continuing to serve as a trusted legal partner to the sports community.”

Shumaker’s Sports Law Team brings together different strengths and backgrounds, resulting in a robust team capable of handling a broad range of issues. Working collaboratively across multiple disciplines to deliver world-class client service, these lawyers represent NCAA member institutions; conferences; National Governing Bodies (NGBs); coaches, administrators, commissioners, and other sports executives; athletes; and university athletic departments. The scope of work on behalf of sports industry clients includes contract preparation and negotiation, crisis management, employment law, workplace investigations, policy development and review, employee and staff training, tax advice (including for nonprofits), deferred compensation, intellectual property (NIL), and litigation. The Sports Law Team has a wealth of experience and insight regarding external investigations, audits, and post-audit corrective actions to ensure compliance with the U.S. Center for SafeSport and other governing bodies.

