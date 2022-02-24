Similac, Other Baby Products Recalled After Reports of Consumer Illnesses

Abbott Nutrition is recalling certain lots of baby formula that may be causing bacterial infections in infants.

Parents beware. Earlier this week, Abbott Nutrition announced a recall for three types of baby formula after four infants fell ill with bacterial infections. At the moment, the recall includes certain lots of “powdered Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas from Abbot’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan,” according to the recall.

Currently, the FDA is investigating the matter and inspecting the facility, but noted that all four cases “required hospitalization and the bacteria – Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella– may have contributed to the death of one of the infants.”

When commenting on the matter, Frank Yiannas, FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response, said:

“As this is a product used as the sole source of nutrition for many of our nation’s newborns and infants, the FDA is deeply concerned about these reports of bacterial infections…We want to reassure the public that we’re working diligently with our partners to investigate complaints related to these products, which we recognize include infant formula produced at this facility, while we work to resolve this safety concern as quickly as possible.”

A list of the recalled products can be found here. Parents are being advised to keep a lookout for symptoms like diarrhea and abdominal cramps and contact their healthcare provider if they think their child may be experiencing symptoms of a bacterial infection.

