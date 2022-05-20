Skittles, Starburst, and Life Saver Gummies Recalled Over Potential Metal Contamination

Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S., LLC is recalling certain candy products over concerns they might contain pieces of metal.

If you’re a fan of gummy candies, listen up. Earlier this week, Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S., LLC announced a recall for certain packages of SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies over concerns they may contain thin metal strands. Understandably, this may pose a safety hazard.

The company learned of the issue when it received reports from consumers complaining about the presence of metal pieces in their candy. Fortunately, there have been no injury or illness reports linked to the recalled products.

Manufactured by a third party, the candy products were distributed in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. A full list of the recalled products can her found here.

For now, the company is working on having the affected products removed from store shelves. If you have one of the recalled products, you should either throw it away or return it for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns, contact Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S., LLC customer service at 1-800-651-2564.

