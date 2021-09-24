Slip and Fall Accidents: A Study by Burnes Libman Law Group

Places and companies that you can get hurt at do not have your best interests in mind, which is why it’s so important to start the claims process as quickly and early as possible.

When you hear the term “slip and fall”, does a banana peel come to mind?

Believe it or not, according to the NFSI (National Floor Safety Institute), slip and falls account for over 1 million hospital emergency room visits every year. Slips and falls can lead to lost days of work, fractures, spinal and brain injuries, and even death. If you’ve been a victim of slip and fall, you can get the compensation you deserve by hiring a slip and fall attorney. In 2005, according to the CDC, more than 15,000 people over the age of 65 died as a result of a fall. This was 7,700 more from a decade earlier.

The fact of the matter is there is a clear and present danger in many real-world settings or places. This can include groceries stores, construction sites, department stores, hardware stores, restaurants, and more. And yes, that could mean slipping on a banana peel.

Unfortunately, there are a variety of unsafe practices that can and have led to slips and falls in the United States, including:

Defective sidewalks – Defective or dangerous conditions on a sidewalk.

Torn carpeting – Torn, snagged, or uneven carpet can lead to slip, trip, and fall accidents.

Poor maintenance on job sites – Uneven surfaces, loose gravel, and more.

Broken staircases or railings – Stairs can work loose from their fittings.

Potholes in parking lots – A pothole is a depression in a road surface, usually asphalt pavement, where traffic has removed broken pieces of the pavement.

Unorganized and cluttered floors – Unpacked boxes, dropped supplies, or not enough space between aisles.

Moisture collection in rooms – High humidity can cause a person to fall through the floor in a room.

Spills and broken glass – Cuts from glass are not only painful but also increase the risk of infections, which can affect the entire body.

Freshly waxed flooring – Using the wrong cleaning products that can make floors slick.

Broken ladders – Broken folding ladders, step ladders, extension ladders, and more.

If you have been involved in a slip and fall incident, you need to find a slip and fall accident lawyer as soon as possible. Places and companies that you can get hurt at do not have your best interests in mind, which is why it’s so important to start the claims process as quickly and early as possible.

