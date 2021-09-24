Contract Logix Launches Digital Contract Transformation Awards to Celebrate its Customers’ CLM Achievements

New program recognizes individuals and organizations who have innovated and digitally transformed their business processes to mitigate risk, increase compliance, and finalize business faster.

Contract Logix, a leading provider of data-driven contract management software, announced its inaugural Digital Contract Transformation Awards program to recognize and celebrate customers across industries that have digitally transformed their contract lifecycle management (CLM) into an intelligent and data-driven function. The program will reward individuals and organizations who have innovated using CLM, delivered excellent results to their own internal and external customers, and made a significant positive impact on their business processes.

“Contract Logix prides itself on being customer-centric, and the Digital Contract Transformation Awards program is another way for us to recognize the innovative achievements of our valued customers,” said Rick Ralston, CEO, Contract Logix. “2020 and 2021 have been extremely challenging years for organizations, but our customers, across every vertical, have worked tirelessly to continue building out high-performing CLM functions at their companies to increase compliance, reduce risk, and drive business process agility. We’re excited to celebrate and share their achievements.”

CLM software gives in-house Legal and contracting teams the tools and opportunities to be leaders, not laggards, in their company’s broader digital transformation strategies. According to a recent survey by World Commerce and Contracting, 81% of Legal teams plan to implement, replace, or add to contract automation over the next twelve months, and Contract Logix’s own customer usage data has shown triple-digit percentage usage increases over the last twelve months. The Digital Contract Transformation Awards will recognize the most innovative use cases of CLM software.

Contract Logix is now accepting submissions and nominations in two categories, at the organization level and at the individual level, through November 5, 2021. The winners will be announced on December 10, 2021. Contract Logix customers are eligible to enter both award categories.

Digital Contract Transformation of the Year – Individual Award. The Digital Contract Transformation Individual Award recognizes the Contract Logix user who has made the most significant impact on revolutionizing and transforming their organization’s contract lifecycle management.

Digital Contract Transformation of the Year – Organizational Award. The Digital Contract Transformation Organizational Award recognizes the Contract Logix customer that has most revolutionized and transformed its business with our CLM platform.

