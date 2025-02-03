Smokeball and the Oklahoma Bar Association Offer Members Free Trust Accounting and Billing Software

New benefit gives OBA members complimentary access to Smokeball Bill to improve billing and trust accounting compliance.

Oklahoma City, OK— Smokeball, the industry-leading legal practice management software platform, launched an exclusive collaboration with the Oklahoma Bar Association (OBA), the state’s mandatory bar association serving over 18,700 lawyers. Through this new benefit, all OBA members will receive free access to Smokeball Bill, a comprehensive trust accounting and billing software solution for solo practitioners and small law firms.

Managing client trust accounts is a critical responsibility for Oklahoma attorneys that requires strict adherence to regulatory requirements. Many small firms still rely on manual processes for trust accounting, which can lead to compliance risks and inefficiencies. With a 9% decline in Oklahoma lawyers over the past decade, firms are managing more work with fewer legal professionals.

Smokeball Bill offers OBA members a streamlined solution to manage trust accounts more effectively while simplifying their billing processes.

“We’re committed to providing our members with innovative tools that enhance their capabilities to practice law,” said Janet Johnson, Executive Director of the OBA. “Oklahoma lawyers have a professional duty to safeguard their clients’ money and property. By providing this benefit with Smokeball, we’re offering our members greater peace of mind in managing sensitive client trust account information. This allows them to focus more on what matters most — serving their clients and communities.”

This is Smokeball’s latest free product offering with a state bar association. Other recent state bars launching this free product offer include the State Bar of Texas and the Alabama State Bar.

“Smokeball and the OBA are dedicated to serving Oklahoma lawyers and their local communities,” said Jane Oxley, CRO and co-founder of Smokeball. “By providing OBA members with free access to Smokeball Bill, we’re helping ensure that lawyers across Oklahoma have the tools they need to maintain compliance and grow their practices.”

To learn more about Smokeball’s free product offering with the OBA and to sign up, please visitwww.smokeball.com/oklahomabill.

About Smokeball

Smokeball is your partner to drive your law firm into the future. As the industry’s leading cloud-based legal practice management software, Smokeball empowers you to run your firm specific to your area of law. Our platform gives you all the insights and tools you need to work smarter, not harder: automatic time tracking and invoicing, streamlined workflows for your specific practice area, a library of over 20,000 standard legal forms and documents, and actionable reports. Smokeball is a member benefit of over 20 US bar associations. Learn how to run your best firm at smokeball.com.

About Oklahoma Bar Association

The 18,000-member Oklahoma Bar Association, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was created by the Oklahoma Supreme Court to advance the administration of justice and to foster and maintain learning, integrity, competence, public service and high standards of conduct among Oklahoma’s legal community.