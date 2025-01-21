Smokeball Welcomes the New York State Bar Association as Its Newest Free Product Partner

Smokeball Bill software enables NYSBA members to optimize billing and trust accounting compliance.

NEW YORK, NY — Smokeball, the industry-leading legal practice management software platform, announced its partnership with the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA), the voluntary bar association serving attorneys across the state. Now, all NYSBA members have free access to Smokeball Bill, a billing and trust accounting software platform tailored to meet the needs of solo and small law firms.

Smaller law firms often depend on outdated methods like spreadsheets for managing trust accounting, increasing the risk of errors and compliance violations. With Smokeball Bill available at no cost to NYSBA members, attorneys can save time, simplify billing and help ensure more ethical client account management.

“Offering Smokeball Bill for free to NYSBA members will enhance our efforts to respond to our diverse legal community’s evolving needs, ensuring we support and empower practitioners now and in the future,” said Domenick Napoletano, president of the New York State Bar Association.

This is Smokeball’s eighth free product partnership with a state bar association, closely following its latest free partnerships with the Maryland State Bar Association and the California Lawyers Association.

“Collaborating with bar associations is one of the most meaningful ways we bring our mission of community to life,” said Jane Oxley, CRO and co-founder of Smokeball. “Providing attorneys with access to Smokeball Bill equips them to deliver better client service, ultimately strengthening the communities they serve.”

To learn more about Smokeball’s free product offering with the New York State Bar Association and to sign up, please visit www.smokeball.com/newyorkbill.

About Smokeball

Smokeball is your partner to drive your law firm into the future. As the industry’s leading cloud-based legal practice management software, Smokeball empowers you to run your firm specific to your area of law. Our platform gives you all the insights and tools you need to work smarter, not harder: automatic time tracking and invoicing, streamlined workflows for your specific practice area, a library of over 20,000 standard legal forms and documents, and actionable reports. Smokeball is a member benefit of over 20 US bar associations. Learn how to run your best firm at smokeball.com.

About the New York State Bar Association

Founded in 1876, the New York State Bar Association’s mission is to shape the development of law, educate and inform the public, and respond to the demands of our diverse and ever-changing legal profession. NYSBA advocates for state and federal legislation and works tirelessly to promote equal access to justice for all.