“Jane Doe” Refiles Sexual Assault Claim Against Rapper Snoop Dogg

Attorneys for the plaintiff claim they were forced to withdraw from mediation negotiations when Snoop Dogg began “threatening” her on Instagram.

A woman who has accused Snoop Dogg of sexual assault has revived her lawsuit against the rapper nearly three months after the case was initially dismissed.

According to Rolling Stone, the plaintiff—who is identified only by the pseudonym “Jane Doe” in court documents—claims that Snoop Dogg forced her to perform a sexual act in his studio just days before the rapper performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2013.

Snoop Dogg’s attorneys had previously called the lawsuit “meritless” and a transparent “shakedown scheme.”

The complaint was voluntarily dismissed “without prejudice” in April after Doe’s counsel withdrew the lawsuit.

But on Wednesday, here legal team refiled the lawsuit, which also names Snoop Dogg associate Bishop Don Magic as a co-defendant.

Doe also alleges that Snoop Dogg used social media to make “thinly veiled threats” against the plaintiff and her safety.

The recently-refiled court documents, obtained and summarized by Rolling Stone, says that, after private mediation attempts failed, Snoop Dogg turned to Instagram to “threaten, intimidate, and coerce Plaintiff into not exercising her constitutional rights to engage in a mediation.”

The lawsuit cited one of the rapper’s since-deleted Instagram posts, in which Snoop Dogg wrote, “Gold digger season is here be careful Nefews keep ya guards up.”

“Defendant Snoop Dogg’s pattern and practice of threats, retaliation, harassment, and intimidation unsurprisingly did not stop there,” the lawsuit states.

The claim asserts that, even though the lawsuit was filed pseudonymously, a spokesperson for Snoop Dogg revealed the plaintiff’s real name in a press release; Doe’s legal team suggests that Snoop Dogg gave his publicist permission to release her name.

“By releasing Plaintiff’s name, Defendant Snoop Dogg yet again demonstrated his pattern and practice of scaring, intimidating, retaliating against, and harassing victims of sexual harassment, assault, and battery, by effectively calling on his millions of followers to threaten, intimidate, and retaliate against Plaintiff,” the lawsuit said

A spokesperson for Snoop Dog has said that the rapper denies the claims of sexual harassment and assault, further saying that Jane Doe was never an employee or work associate of the rapper.

“The complaint refiled today against Snoop Dogg by ‘Jane Doe’ and her attorney is meritless,” the spokesperson told Rolling Stone. “It follows Jane Doe’s attorney’s voluntarily dismissing just a few months ago her previous complaint on the alleged matter. He also dismissed an earlier complaint – this is the third try.”

“As before, this refiled complaint is riddled with and predicated upon falsehoods and inaccuracies. Moreover, as Jane Doe and her attorney know or should know, Jane Doe has never been Snoop Dogg’s employee. In March 2022, the plaintiff and her attorney were served with a motion to dismiss by legal counsel for Snoop Dogg,” he added. “That motion made clear to Jane Doe and her attorney the false nature of Jane Doe’s allegations against Snoop Dogg. Jane Doe’s attorney then in April 2022 asked the court to dismiss his client’s complaint. Snoop Dogg looks forward to proving the falsity of these allegations.”

