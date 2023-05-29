Social Media Addiction Continues to Plague the Nation

Addiction to social media continues to be a major problem in the U.S.

Social media usage across the nation has become an essential part of our daily lives. Social media platforms, namely Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, offer a quick and convenient way to communicate with others, share photos, and stay updated on current events. However, as with any technology, social media has its downsides, including the risk of addiction. This article discusses social media addiction and its impact on mental health. It provides an in-depth look at current statistics.

Social media addiction, also known as problematic social media use (PSMU), is when an individual uses social media uncontrollably and excessively, and this begins to interfere with their daily life, work, or relationships. Individuals with social media addiction feel compelled to check their accounts frequently, even when they know they shouldn’t be. They may spend hours scrolling through their feeds, liking posts, and commenting on content.

Social media addiction can have a massive impact on one’s mental health. Individuals across the nation with social media addiction are more likely to experience depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, and feelings of loneliness compared to those who do not have this addiction. Excessive social media use can also impact sleep quality, leading to insomnia and other sleep disorders.

A recent survey performed by Pew Research Center researching all ages across the nation found that approximately 72% of adults in the United States use social media. Among social media users, 69% of adults use Facebook, 37% use Instagram and 22% use Twitter. Moreover, around 75% of adults in the United States own a smartphone, making accessing social media platforms easier.

Another study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology reported that roughly 30% of people who use social media show signs of social media addiction. This study also found that individuals with this addiction tend to use social media for an average of over two hours daily.

A report by the American Psychological Association found also that 59% of adolescents feel like they need to respond to messages online immediately. Furthermore, 36% of teens reported feeling anxious when they did not have their phone. Another study found that teens who spend more than three hours per day using social media are more likely to suffer from mental health issues like depression, anxiety, and insomnia.

The impact of social media addiction is not limited to just teens and young adults. A study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research revealed that older adults also experience social media addiction, with 18% of participants reporting problematic social media use.

Social media addiction is a growing problem, and it’s essential to understand its impact on mental health. While social media has many benefits, including drawing awareness around current events and allowing individuals to connect with friends and family from afar, it’s crucial to recognize when usage becomes excessive and potentially harmful. The statistics presented above show the prevalence of social media use and addiction across different age groups. As we continue to navigate the digital age, it’s crucial to find a balance between using social media as a tool for communication and staying informed and avoiding addiction that can negatively impact one’s mental health and well-being.

