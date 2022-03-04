Social Media Best Practices During a Personal Injury Lawsuit

Remember, the internet is forever. Be thoughtful during your lawsuit and remember that anything you post online could hurt your case.

If you are someone who’s active on social media, it probably feels natural to update your followers after a major incident. If you were injured in a car accident, or maybe a slip and fall, you may want to assure your friends that you’re okay and tell them what happened. But it’s best to think twice before posting.

Because you are in control of the pictures and statements posted on your social media, they can be used as evidence against you in court. You never know who could be looking at your profiles – it could be the insurance adjuster. If they see anything indicating that your injury isn’t as serious as reported, it could majorly affect your case.

Below are 5 tips for how to use your social media while in the midst of a personal injury case.

Don’t post about the incident or your injury – at all.

This includes emotions, thoughts, a summary, photos, or anything else. It may seem harmless to post about something unrelated, but if someone wants to find a way to use your words and images against you, they will find a way. This actually includes private messages too, which are less private than you think. Resist the urge to communicate through social media during this time. The court can even demand your login information to see your activity.

Don’t leave comments.

Since comments are also visible by anyone online, it’s a good idea to refrain from those too. Again, a seemingly innocuous comment could imply something that hurts your case. This also includes checking in at locations – another bad idea.

Make your social media profiles private.

Go to your social media settings and set everything to private for now. This is in case you slip up and post something, or maybe a friend tags you in a photo and you don’t see it right away. That could leave time for a sleuthing lawyer to find it and use it against you.

Tell your friends and family not to post about you or tag you in anything.

Again, you never know who could be seeing your friends’ social media pages. Make sure your inner circle doesn’t discuss your injury online, or tag you in photos during this time. Their statements are also admissible in court, and if they contradict your story in any way, you’re in trouble.

Don’t accept new friends or followers.

Throughout your case, make sure not to accept requests from anyone on social media. You never know who could be hiding behind that profile, hoping to catch you in a lie.

Remember, the internet is forever. Be thoughtful during your lawsuit and remember that anything you post online could hurt your case. In fact, to get ahead of the game, try searching your name on social media to see if you’ve been mentioned anywhere. Ideally, you should stay off social media altogether until your case is complete. For more advice or help navigating the litigation process, speak with a personal injury lawyer.