South Carolina Receives Opioid Settlement Money

Settlement funds will expand addiction treatment, prevention, and recovery programs statewide.

South Carolina officials recently announced that the state has received more than $250 million in settlement money tied to the opioid crisis. The money comes from lawsuits that were filed against drug makers and distributors, accusing these parties of helping spread prescription painkillers and fentanyl across the U.S. State leaders said the funds will now support treatment, recovery, and prevention programs throughout South Carolina.

Attorney General (AG) Alan Wilson said the state continues to battle serious problems tied to opioid drugs and illegal fentanyl, including addiction and overdose deaths. According to Wilson, many illicit drugs sold on the street now contain fentanyl, often without people knowing it. He warned that many South Carolina residents have died after taking substances they believed were harmless or different from what they actually received.

The settlement money will go towards the South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund (SCORF), which works with local organizations across the state to provide support for people dealing with addiction, mental health struggles, and recovery needs. Several groups are involved in the effort, including prevention centers, mental health agencies, and family support programs.

One of the organizations receiving support is Just Say Something, which works with schools, families, and local communities to prevent drug misuse. Executive Director Phil Clark said the funding allows them to more people, especially in rural areas where services tend to be scarcer. Clark also said his organization has distributed naloxone kits, sold under the brand name Narcan, which can reverse opioid overdoses and save lives. Additionally, prevention information and medication disposal kits have been handed out across the state, which will continue to be funded thanks to the settlement.

State officials said the opioid crisis, which has been going on for years now, has affected nearly every type of community, from large cities to small rural towns and, in South Carolina, law enforcement continues investigating major drug trafficking operations throughout the state. Wilson said his office is currently working on more than a dozen large investigations involving opioid drugs.

Even with arrests and large drug investigations taking place across the state, local leaders said law enforcement alone cannot stop the opioid crisis. Police officers can remove drugs from the streets and arrest drug traffickers, but officials explained that addiction often continues unless people also receive proper, ongoing support, treatment, and education. Thus, school programs, community events, counseling services, and parenting classes are being used to teach families about the dangers of opioids and fentanyl.

One parent, Noah Brown, spoke about how recovery and parenting programs changed his life. Brown said he learned how to speak openly with his children about addiction and drug safety. Brown also said many people still do not know where to turn for help. Some families are unaware that support programs even exist in their communities. He encouraged people struggling with addiction or mental health problems to reach out as soon as possible.

Officials said the opioid epidemic continues to damage communities across the state, but they believe the settlement funds will give local organizations more tools to respond. Leaders involved in the recovery effort said there is still much work to be done, but they believe support programs can help save lives and prevent more families from suffering.

Sources

SC Opioid Recovery Fund receives $250 million in settlement funds: Attorney General

South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund (SCORF)

South Carolina Secures $73 Million from Purdue-Sackler Opioid Settlement