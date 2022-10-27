Speed Cleaning: How To Clean Your House Fast?

Learning how to clean the house quickly is handy for busy families.

No one likes living in a dirty, cluttered home, but finding time to clean your messy house and other daily chores is hard. Learning the art of cleaning your house fast could save you time and stress. Here are our shortcuts to keep your home clean and organized during your yearly spring clean.

What is speed cleaning?

Cleaning your house quickly is a valuable skill. Speed cleaning doesn’t mean giving your home a deep clean. Instead, it means keeping your house clean and organized until you have the extra time to tackle the bigger chores.

No one likes to clean but adopting a speed cleaning schedule could help you stay on top of the mess. Get your clean home within less than an hour with our tips and tricks.

Quick shortcuts for fast cleaning

Learning how to clean quickly is a lifesaver. Adopting a quick cleaning routine to fit your busy schedule can make a big difference and remove the pain.

Get the right equipment

Firstly, you need to invest in all the right equipment. It’s easy to skip jobs when you run out paper towels or dish soap. Here are a few cleaning products you need in your cleaning caddies to wholeheartedly adopt a speed cleaning routine:

All-purpose cleaners.

Spray bottle.

Scrubbing brush.

Carpet cleaner.

Broom and mop.

Dustpan.

Vacuum cleaner.

Feather dusters.

Toilet brush.

Trash bags.

Microfiber cloths.

A clean cloth.

Clean your cleaning tools

Using dirty cloths and a clogged vacuum will do more harm than good. To ensure your cleaning task is efficient, give all your tools a clean before and after use — wash items in soapy water or stick cloths in the washing machine.

A systematic approach

The key to cleaning your house fast is to adopt a systematic approach. Cleaning checklists will keep you on track and motivate you to clean more efficiently. Write down the essentials throughout your entire house and tackle them strategically. You could work from top to bottom or from the smallest room to the largest.

How to clean your house in an hour?

No one wants to spend the entire day cleaning. What if you could spend less than an hour cleaning your entire home? We’ve devised a cleaning plan to save you time cleaning and organizing. With no more than 15 minutes per room, you could clean the whole house in one go or tackle one room each evening.

Remember, a quick, speed clean doesn’t mean deep cleaning. This is a surface-level clean to clear away the mess and get your house looking presentable. Here are our efficient, time-saving tips for a clean house.

Bedrooms: 6 minutes

Can you really clean each bedroom in six minutes or less? Yes. Firstly, strip your linens and remake your beds with clean laundry. Wash your sheets and dirty laundry from your laundry baskets while focusing on the rest of your house. When making the beds, use one hand to tuck the sheets while holding the mattress up with the other hand.

Clear all your clutter. While it’s bad practice to shove it into your closet to deal with later, it’s an excellent way to hide the mess if you’re in a hurry. If you have more time, put everything back where it belongs and declutter your belongings at your next deep home clean.

Finish by wiping down surfaces with disinfectant and a dusting spray — work from top to bottom.

Bathrooms: 7 minutes

Bathroom cleaning is never anyone’s favorite job. The best way to quickly clean your bathrooms is to do them all in one go. With all the equipment, moving from bathroom to bathroom is the fastest ticking cleaning job off your list. To thoroughly clean the bathrooms:

Clear counters of empty shampoo bottles and clutter. Begin cleaning the shower, bathtubs, and toilet bowl by filling them with bathroom cleaner while you wipe the outside. Then clean mirrors with a spray bottle and microfibre cloth — why not begin cleaning tiles while you’re at it?

Return to the bathtub, sinks, and toilets to rinse the cleaner. Use a bowl brush to remove any stubborn stains. Leave the floors until you do the whole house.

Living and dining room: 7 minutes

With our quick and efficient simple cleaning routine, it’ll only take you seven minutes to do your living area and dining room. Firstly, clear all your clutter. As with your bedroom, it’s best to put everything in its place, but you can hide the mess if you’re in a hurry to get your home looking presentable.

Next, start in one corner of the room to dust and wipe clean all surfaces. Remember, go from top to bottom. If you have blinds and ceiling fans, start with these.

Vacuum your upholstered furniture. You can strip the fabric to clean in the machine at a later date properly.

Kitchen: 12 minutes

Cleaning the kitchen and bathroom is always the most demanding job. However, with our quick cleaning steps, you can get on top of your kitchen.

Load all your dirty dishes into your dishwasher and fill your sink with hot soapy water. Put non-dishwasher crockery and removable stove toppers into the sink to soak. Next, clear your counters. Put everything back in your cupboards and wipe down appliances.

Use your bowl of hot water to clean cabinets and any hard surfaces. Keep rinsing your sponge or cloth as you clean. Wash up everything in the sink and empty the dishwasher, returning everything to its rightful place.

Floors: 15 minutes

Finally, clean the floors: mop wood flooring and hard surfaces with warm water. Hoover carpets and other floors to clear up pet hair, dust, and other debris.

While you might be unable to remove stubborn stains on carpets quickly, you can lay down DIY carpet cleaners for lighter stains. It’s always best to tackle spills sooner rather than later. The quickest way to get rid of coffee stains is with lukewarm water, dish soap, and white vinegar.

Clean your floors methodically, moving through the house. It should only take about 15 minutes.

Quick tips to make your house look clean

Sometimes, you won’t have time to clean your home thoroughly. Here are a few tips to give it a surface clean for guests:

Throw your windows open. Letting the fresh air in will brighten up each room.

Fresh flowers will hide any stale smells or foul odors.

Clean top to bottom so dust falls on lower surfaces you haven’t yet cleaned.

Batch clean all bathrooms first to improve efficiency (and get the worst job over with).

Clean floors last after all other cleaning is over.

If you have guests over, skip the bedrooms and focus on the communal areas and bathrooms

Master speed cleaning

Learning how to clean the house quickly is handy for busy families. With each room taking less than a quarter of an hour, you can easily implement a house cleaning plan into your daily or weekly routine. Regular quick cleans will stop your house from getting too dirty or messy and lighten the load when you’re due for your next spring clean.