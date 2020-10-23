Spices and Herbs Recalled Amid Salmonella Fears

Two companies recently issued recalls for several spices and herbs over concerns they may be contaminated with salmonella.

There has been a lot of food recalls lately, and that trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Earlier this week, two recalls were issued by different companies for a handful of popular spices over fears they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The first recall was issued by Red Monkey Foods, Inc. and involves “multiple production lots of its organic parsley and parsley flakes.” The recalled parsley was packaged and sold in glass bottles and shipped to retailers across the country. The second recall was issued by Sauer Brands, Inc. and includes the following spices and herbs, according to the notice:

Parsley

Cinnamon

Cloves

Sesame seeds

Herbes De Provence

Pumpkin pie spice

Coriander

Garlic

Green chile

Mexican seasoning

Black pepper

Paprika

Szechwan seasoning

Chinese ginger

White pepper

Black peppercorns

Chives

Italian seasoning

Cilantro

Fennels seeds

Dill weed

Arrowroot

Cayenne pepper

According to the recall notice, the spices and herbs were shipped and sold in several states, including the following: Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Salmonella can cause a serious infection with a host of unpleasant symptoms. It’s particularly dangerous for the elderly, young children, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women. Red Monkey Foods issued the following statement about the recall and dangers of Salmonella:

“Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.”

If you have any of these spices in your pantry, there’s a big recall so throw them out

Sauer Brands, Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Certain The Spice Hunter Products Because of Potential Salmonella Contamination