Spokane HVAC Company Sued for Sexual Harassment

Some women were forced to quit as a result of the harassment, and so they are seeking compensation for lost wages. Other victims are seeking compensation for emotional distress.

Although many Spokane residents like to think they live in a society free from discrimination, the reality is very different for some employees. Workers at a local HVAC company experienced shocking sexual harassment and later sued with help from the EEOC. This incident shows us all that sexual harassment in Washington is still a major issue, and we must continue to work hard if we want to eradicate this issue once and for all.

As an employee, you can play a major role in the fight against sexual harassment in Spokane. If you have experienced this type of misconduct at your workplace, you can get in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney and hold your employer accountable. Not only will this ensure that your employer experiences genuine consequences for this misconduct, but it can also provide you with a considerable financial settlement. This settlement can compensate you for everything you’ve been forced to endure.

Female Employees Harassed “On a Daily Basis”

According to a report in late December of 2021, female employees at a Spokane HVAC company experienced sexual harassment on a “near-daily basis” for over ten years. Finally, these female employees could stand no more and filed a lawsuit against the company and the founder, owner, and president of the company. The victims claim that this owner harassed them constantly in many different ways.

Sometimes, the owner would make graphic and unwanted sexual comments towards the female employees. In other situations, he would touch his female employees without their consent. All of these women complained about him making unwanted remarks about their bodies. Some were asked to wear more revealing clothing to work, and others were even offered tickets to a nearby strip club. In addition, these women were repeatedly told that they “did not belong” in the building trade because of their gender. All of these allegations are clearly forms of gender-based discrimination, which is against the Civil Rights Act.

The Lawsuit Moves Forward

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Spokane area for a qualified sexual harassment attorney, legal professionals aren’t hard to find. Team up with one of these lawyers, and you can start taking your first steps towards justice. Just like the employees of the aforementioned HVAC company, you can hold your employer accountable and achieve a positive outcome. The EEOC and qualified attorneys are ready and willing to help you, so reach out today.