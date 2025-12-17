SpotDraft Strengthens Leadership Team to Scale AI-Powered CLM Platform Globally

Alon Waks named Chief Marketing Officer, Amit Sharma named Chief Financial Officer as company accelerates Americas, EMEA, and India expansion.

India – SpotDraft, the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, announced the appointments of Alon Waks as Chief Marketing Officer and Amit Sharma as Chief Financial Officer. These strategic hires underscore SpotDraft’s commitment to scaling operations across the Americas, EMEA and India as the company builds on strong momentum following its $54 million Series B raise earlier this year.

The dual appointments arrive as SpotDraft accelerates its momentum, achieving 100% year-over-year growth in customer acquisitions, serving customers globally, including Apollo.io, IPSY, Mixpanel, Oyster, and Panasonic.

Both executives bring extensive experience scaling B2B SaaS companies, positioning SpotDraft to capitalize on rapidly growing demand for AI-powered contract intelligence.

Alon Waks Named Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Global Brand and Market Expansion

Waks brings more than 20 years of experience scaling B2B SaaS companies through high-growth phases and successful exits. He has led marketing at Kustomer, Bizzabo, CreatorIQ, LivePerson, and ZoomInfo, guiding companies through critical funding rounds and strategic milestones.

His expertise spans enterprise demand generation, category creation, and international market expansion, positioning him to accelerate SpotDraft’s growth as legal teams rapidly adopt AI-powered contract solutions.

As CMO, Waks will spearhead SpotDraft’s global marketing strategy, focusing on expanding brand presence in the Americas, EMEA, and Indian markets. He will lead demand generation, product marketing, and thought leadership initiatives to position SpotDraft as the definitive AI-powered CLM solution for modern legal teams.

“I’ve spent my career helping B2B companies scale, and what impressed me most about SpotDraft is how fanatical the team is about customer outcomes,” said Waks. “The platform doesn’t just automate contracts, it fundamentally changes how legal teams operate and how they’re perceived within their organizations. That’s a story worth telling, and a market ready to listen.”

Amit Sharma Named Chief Financial Officer to Drive Financial Strategy and Scale

With more than 20 years leading finance for scaling technology companies, Amit Sharma joins SpotDraft to build the financial foundation for its next chapter. Amit has been in startups since 2016 and has worked around financial structuring, acquisitions, and fund raises.

In this role, Sharma will oversee all financial operations, strategic planning, and investor relations as SpotDraft scales to meet growing demand for AI-powered contract management solutions. He will also play a critical role in supporting the company’s expansion into new markets and potential strategic initiatives.

“SpotDraft has built a rare combination of strong unit economics, an expanding customer base, and a massive addressable market that’s just beginning to embrace AI-powered solutions,” said Sharma. “The fundamentals are exceptional, and my focus will be on ensuring we have the financial infrastructure and strategic framework to capture this opportunity at scale.”

Strong Traction Positions SpotDraft to Capture Growing Market

SpotDraft’s platform currently processes over one million contracts annually, with contract volumes growing 173% year-over-year and close to 50,000 monthly active users, demonstrating strong product-market fit as legal teams increasingly seek AI-powered solutions. The company was featured among Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2024 and has raised $84 million to date from investors including Vertex Growth Singapore, Trident Growth Partners, Xeed VC, Arkam Ventures, and Prosus Ventures.

This momentum positions SpotDraft to capture a significant share of the global legal tech market, expected to exceed $63 billion by 2032, with CLM representing one of the fastest-growing segments.

“These executive appointments represent a significant milestone in SpotDraft’s growth journey,” said Shashank Bijapur, co-founder and CEO of SpotDraft. “As SpotDraft scales across the Americas, EMEA and India, Alon and Amit bring the strategic expertise and operational rigor needed to capitalize on the massive opportunity ahead. Their leadership will be instrumental as we continue building the future of contract management, one where AI genuinely transforms how legal teams work, not just adds complexity.”

To capture this opportunity, the leadership team will focus on three strategic priorities: scaling go-to-market operations across the Americas to meet growing mid-market and enterprise demand; establishing market leadership in EMEA as the preferred AI-powered CLM solution; and accelerating AI product capabilities that address the evolving needs of General Counsels and legal operations leaders.

Customer Impact Across Industries

SpotDraft customers report significant operational and strategic impact:

“Our users found SpotDraft so intuitive that adoption was effortless, and we’ve seen a huge improvement in efficiency between Sales and Legal,” said Susan Koenig, Senior Legal Operations Manager at Abnormal Security. “What used to take weeks now happens in days.”

“We wanted to move the conversation from legal as a cost center to legal as a generator of revenue, and SpotDraft helped us do that,” said André Barrow, Head of Legal Operations at DeepL. “Legal is no longer seen as a blocker, but as a revenue enabler.”

About SpotDraft

SpotDraft is an AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform that combines intuitive workflows, business-friendly design, and AI-powered contract intelligence to help legal teams reduce turnaround times, scale operations, and demonstrate measurable business impact. Founded in 2017 by Shashank Bijapur and Madhav Bhagat, SpotDraft has been recognized by Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies 2024 and Forbes Asia’s 100 To Watch. For more information, visit www.spotdraft.com.