SpotDraft’s AI Impact Report: Contract Management Leads Legal AI Transformation

91% of daily AI users in legal roles report productivity gains, with contract management identified as the primary area for AI innovation.

NEW YORK/PRNewswire – SpotDraft, the leading contract lifecycle management platform for in-house legal teams, released its 2025 AI Impact Report , revealing that contract management has emerged as the area legal professionals believe will be most transformed by AI. The study shows that 70.8% of respondents expect significant AI-driven transformation in contract management over the next three years, with clause identification and analysis (74%) topping the list of desired improvements.

“The data is clear—contract management is where AI is delivering the most immediate value for legal teams,” said Akshay Verma , COO of SpotDraft. “As teams integrate AI consistently, contracts transform from administrative burdens into strategic assets. The teams gaining the most aren’t just automating reviews—they’re unlocking business intelligence previously trapped in contract language and shifting their focus from document management to strategic decision-making.”

Beyond clause analysis, legal teams are looking for AI to enhance contract drafting and template generation (66.5%), improve repository management (51.3%) and offer better negotiation support (51.3%).

Other key findings from the report include:

Experience reduces ethical concerns: Legal professionals with hands-on AI experience express fewer significant ethical concerns than those who rarely use these technologies, challenging assumptions that deeper exposure heightens ethical anxieties.

AI usage not displacing legal roles: Despite widespread fears about job displacement, 71.4% of organizations report no changes to roles or staffing due to AI implementation, with many teams growing alongside AI adoption.

Essential skills are evolving: Strategic thinking (30%), advanced legal knowledge (20%), and understanding AI tools (27%) emerge as the most critical skills for future legal professionals, signaling a shift in talent requirements.

For most legal teams, AI saves between one and five hours per week (40.7% of respondents). The report suggests that realizing greater benefits requires more consistent usage, better integration with existing systems, and more precise ROI measurement.

Based on the report findings, SpotDraft recommends legal teams start with high-volume, low-risk contract use cases where AI can demonstrate quick wins, implement AI in phases to build confidence, focus on productivity gains before cost savings and create feedback loops between users and implementation teams.

“We see AI as a way to let lawyers be lawyers again,” said Tommie Tavares-Ferreira , Head of Legal Operations at Cedar. “By handling the routine work, it frees teams to focus on the strategic advice that actually requires human judgment.”

The 2025 AI Impact Report is based on comprehensive survey data collected from 192 legal professionals, primarily from North America. The study was conducted in partnership with In-House Connect and reached legal decision-makers in organizations of all sizes across multiple industries.

To download SpotDraft’s 2025 AI Impact Report, visit www.spotdraft.com/ai-impact-report-2025 .

About SpotDraft

SpotDraft is headquartered in Bengaluru, India with an office in New York, USA. Over 400 organizations and cross-functional teams across the world use SpotDraft to optimize time-consuming processes, refocus on strategic outcomes and maximize their impact through a contract lifecycle.

SpotDraft was featured in the Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list in 2024 and Forbes Asia’s 100 To Watch for in 2024. The SpotDraft mission is supported by prominent investors, including Xeed Ventures (formerly 021 Capital), Arkam Ventures, Prosus Ventures, Premji Invest, Riverwalk Capital and esteemed angel investors like Girish Mathrubootham and Satyen Kothari.