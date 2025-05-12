St. Louis Settles Lawsuit Over Jail Conditions

St. Louis has agreed to a $4 million settlement to resolve a class action lawsuit that accused the city of housing inmates in the St. Louis Medium Security Jail, also known as the Workhouse, under harsh and unsafe conditions. The lawsuit, filed by a group of former inmates, claims that during their time in the jail, they were subjected to unbearable overcrowding, unsanitary conditions, and mistreatment. Inmates reported being served food contaminated with rodent feces, and many suffered from infestations of bugs and snakes. The jail’s poor conditions became so notorious that it sparked public protests, including a series of demonstrations demanding its closure.

The jail, which operated for decades, became a symbol of the city’s failures in its criminal justice system. The plaintiffs in the case, all of whom were Black, described the conditions as being worse than those found in animal shelters. Many of the individuals incarcerated there were awaiting trial and could not afford to post bail, with most facing charges for non-violent offenses. One of the plaintiffs, Jasmine Borden, said that the settlement was a form of compensation, but it could never undo the emotional and physical harm she endured. She noted that while the compensation was appreciated, the time spent in the jail and the impact it had on her family could never be recovered.

Another plaintiff, James Cody, shared his experience of spending months in the facility, where he was forced to live in a crowded dorm with other men. He recalled finding mouse droppings in the food served to inmates, and how staff simply scraped the droppings off before serving it. Cody described how the heat inside the jail was unbearable, especially during the summer months, with temperatures reaching 125°F (51.67°C). He added that these extreme conditions led to protests, which prompted city officials to bring in portable air conditioners.

In addition to the physical conditions, the jail’s infamous reputation also became a symbol of racial inequality. It was disproportionately filled with Black inmates, though Black people make up only slightly more than half of St. Louis’ population. The lawsuit highlighted how the jail’s practices targeted poor, mostly Black individuals who could not afford bail, locking them away in substandard conditions.

Blake Strode, the executive director of ArchCity Defenders, which represented the plaintiffs, called the settlement a significant step in addressing the harm caused by the jail. He stated that the Workhouse was a stark example of the criminal justice system’s failure to care for its most vulnerable. Strode expressed hope that the settlement would bring justice to those who had suffered in the jail and would serve as a reminder that such conditions should never be tolerated again.

The $4 million settlement will be distributed to those who were incarcerated at the Workhouse between November 2012 and June 2022, when the facility closed. More than 16,000 people who spent five or more days in the jail during that period may be eligible for compensation. The settlement agreement, which was reached on April 10, 2025, acknowledges no wrongdoing by the city, although it does provide for compensation to those who were affected by the jail’s conditions.

The demolition of the Workhouse began earlier this year, marking the end of an era of controversy. Although the settlement provides some measure of justice, it also highlights the ongoing challenges in the U.S. criminal justice system, particularly the mistreatment of marginalized groups. The closure of the Workhouse and the compensation for those harmed represent an important milestone in the fight for accountability and reform in the prison system.

