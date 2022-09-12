State Trooper Sues Former New Yorker Governor for Sexual Harassment

In the case of politicians, it’s more important to bring sexual harassment to light, since their image may make them favorable in the court of public opinion.

Buffalo-based media station WIVB1 reported earlier this year that the former governor of New York State is being sued by a States Trooper who was sexually harassed by him.2 The lawsuit seeks compensation for attorney fees and damages for mental anguish and emotional distress. The state trooper is also seeking a judgment that the former governor violated civil laws on the federal, state, and city levels.

The lawsuit is ongoing and the former governor was forced to resign from his post.

Why sexual harassment from political officials needs to be handled with care and taken seriously. They should be held accountable for their actions and legal professionals in your area are here to help you.

Politicians often hide behind their charm and public image to prevent their reputation and win elections. Unfortunately, many politicians engage in these types of acts and are swept under the rug. Their power often prohibits any form of sexual harassment in any setting.

Oftentimes, if left unaddressed, sexual harassment can lead to more severe sexual crimes. Both men and women are vulnerable and susceptible to harassment and can come in many forms. Sexual harassment can be elusive, leaving victims to even question what they have just experienced.

Sexual harassment or harassment of any kind can occur in many ways. New York law prohibits and punishes incidents of sexual harassment that involve those in positions of power. In the unfortunate event that anyone experiences sexual harassment in the workplace, it is recommended to do the following:

Bring the incident to the attention of your local election office.

Consult with human resources of the politician’s office

Document the incident with your smartphone

Clarify the incident with your parents and seek help

Hire a sexual harassment attorney in your Buffalo, New York to assist you and your family.

Political workers who witness sexual harassment in any way, shape, or form should not ignore the incidents. These incidents should be reported and handled with the utmost respect and care. Help is available! You and your children are entitled to peace of mind and protection from sexual harassment! Contact a skilled sexual harassment lawyer today!

Unfortunately, leaving sexual harassment claims ignored or unaddressed can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future. You may be entitled to compensation and your rights deserve to be represented. In most cases, is it recommended to contact the services of a skilled legal expert in these cases.

