How Sexual Harassment Victims in Dallas Can Win Their Lawsuits

Dallas, TX – People who have become victims of sexual harassment are allowed to take action to protect their rights and receive compensation. However, they will also need to have specific evidence that meets the elements of the cause of action for workplace harassment if they want to be successful in winning a lawsuit or negotiating a settlement. The evidence should also be strong enough to clearly indicate wrongdoing by the person responsible. Anytime formal legal action becomes necessary, it is best for victims to get personal advice from sexual harassment lawyers in Texas.

Evidence of a hostile work environment

One of the most common forms of sexual harassment is a when a person is subjected to constant poor treatment due to their gender or sex. The analysis for a hostile work environment hinges on whether the victim was placed in a situation that would affect any reasonable person’s ability to work. In most cases, there will need to be evidence of more than one or two incidents or verbal altercations, as an isolated problem is generally not sufficient for a hostile work environment unless the conduct is severe.

Quid pro quo harassment

Another typical scenario that is related to sexual harassment is when a worker’s boss or supervisor asks for some kind of sexual conduct in exchange for pay, benefits, or continued employment. While this typically happens between male bosses and their female employees, any gender can become a victim, and any gender can be responsible for the harassment. This is clearly illegal because it puts the worker in the position of being forced to comply with sexual demands, otherwise their employment is in jeopardy. Unlike a hostile work environment claim, in this situation just one incident may be sufficient to take legal action.

Gathering evidence

Workers should work with their lawyer, employer, or any other relevant parties to try to get as much relevant information as possible when bringing a lawsuit. This can include various kinds of workplace communications such as emails, text messages, or written documents. Things like video surveillance and pictures may also be relevant if any of the illegal conduct was captured. There are often witnesses of illegal conduct, and their testimony and statements can be crucial for showing that the illegal behavior in question actually happened. If the harassment involved any kind of physical assault, the police may be contacted and assist in the investigation. The evidence they find can possibly be used in a civil case for compensation as well.

