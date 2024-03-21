Statement on Biden Announcement of “Product of U.S.A.” Meat Labeling Reform

This regulation addresses damaging effects of the repeal of Country-of-Origin Labeling (COOL) Congress passed in 2015 that allowed multinational meatpacking conglomerates to deceptively utilize a “Product of U.S.A.” label on imported meat repackaged in the U.S.

Washington, D.C. — The Biden Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released a new regulation mandating that all meat products sold with the “Product of U.S.A.” label must be derived from animals born, raised, slaughtered, and processed in the U.S.

This regulation addresses damaging effects of the repeal of Country-of-Origin Labeling (COOL) Congress passed in 2015 that allowed multinational meatpacking conglomerates to deceptively utilize a “Product of U.S.A.” label on imported meat repackaged in the U.S. The repeal of COOL was lobbied for by the so-called National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) who represents less than 5% of all beef producers in the U.S. and has long put the interests of foreign companies like JBS and Smithfield above American family farmers time and time again.

The Organization for Competitive Markets in partnership with the American Grassfed Association jointly filed a petition demanding USDA allow only domestic meat products to bear the “Product of U.S.A.” label. Two industry associations subsequently followed suit by filing their own petitions.

The following statement can be attributed to Marty Irby as Board Director and Secretary at the Organization for Competitive Markets and President at Competitive Markets Action:

“The Biden Administration finally got something right. We appreciate the thousands of farmers, ranchers, and consumers who weighed in over the past six years to help reform the deceptive ‘Product of the U.S.A.’ labeling that came as a result of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s lobbying for the repeal of COOL. This misleading labeling has defrauded millions of consumers and put countless American cattle ranchers out of business. Today’s win proves that we can defeat NCBA on the merits policy and prevent them from further decimating American family farmers.”

The Organization for Competitive Markets (OCM) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Lincoln, Nebraska. The foundation of the Organization for Competitive Markets is to fight for competitive markets in agriculture for farmers, ranchers and rural communities. True competition reduces the need for economic regulation. Our mission, and our duty, is to define and advocate the proper role of government in the agricultural economy as a regulator and enforcer of rules necessary for markets that are fair, honest, accessible and competitive for all citizens.

Competitive Markets Action (CMA) is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Washington, D.C., that was formed with the mission of shaping policy to promote more regenerative and sustainable agriculture, and competitive markets in the U.S., and to defend against attacks on states’ rights by the federal government. CMA works to raise awareness of the harm caused by multinational conglomerates to the American family farmer, the consumer and our U.S. economy as a whole in an effort to bring about legislative and regulatory reforms.