Statement on Nomination of RFK, Jr. as Trump Administration HHS Secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Organization for Competitive Markets, and Competitive Markets Action released the following statement in response to President Donald J. Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services:

“We applaud President Trump’s bold move to Make America Healthy Again with the nomination of RFK, Jr., and believe his confirmation will be a game changer for the American people that will rein in corporate capture and save countless human lives,” said Marty Irby, president at Competitive Markets Action and secretary at the Organization for Competitive Markets. “Our health is the key to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, and big PHARMA and other industries are about to get a big wakeup call when RFK, Jr. dismantles the current systems that protect corporations and allow Americans to be poisoned at the plate.”

