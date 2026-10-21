Steno Doubles Down on World-Class Service Model, Adding LegalZoom Founder Brian Lee to Board 

Former LegalZoom CEO brings decades of category-defining legal services experience to support Steno as it solidifies its position as the leading tech-enabled court reporting and litigation support services provider in the USA.

LOS ANGELES – Steno, the leader in tech-enabled court reporting and litigation support services, announced the appointment of legal tech pioneer Brian Lee to its Board of Directors. Lee’s addition reinforces Steno’s commitment to operating as both a world-class service provider and a top technology platform, ensuring law firms receive a seamless combination of high-touch service and specialized tools that are grounded in a deep understanding of litigation workflows.

“Steno’s strength is in its hybrid model: we deliver white-glove, concierge-level services alongside AI and legal tech tools built specifically for litigators,” said Prabhdeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Steno. “Brian understands how to build market-defining service companies in the legal sector better than anyone. His experience expanding LegalZoom from an early concept into an industry standard will be invaluable as we continue to scale our footprint as a top-tier litigation support partner.”

As founding CEO of LegalZoom, Lee created the company from scratch to fix a traditional legal system that failed to adequately serve clients. He guided LegalZoom through immense early growth, expanding revenue beyond $300 million and laying the foundation for its eventual public offering (NASDAQ: LZ) at a $7 billion market capitalization.

“In litigation support, software alone cannot replace the reliability, high-touch execution, and trust that attorneys need when bringing a case to trial,” said Lee. “Steno stands out because it prioritizes the client experience, treating service as a core strength rather than an afterthought. I am thrilled to join the board and help Prabhdeep and the leadership team scale Steno’s service-first model across the legal industry.”

Lee’s background spans multiple successful ventures. Beyond LegalZoom, he co-founded consumer brands including The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), which he scaled to $300 million in revenue within three years as CEO, ShoeDazzle, and Art of Sport, which he co-founded alongside Kobe Bryant. He currently serves as CEO of Arena Club. Outside of his commercial ventures, Lee serves as a longtime advocate for entrepreneurial development.

Lee’s appointment follows a period of rapid momentum for Steno. Following a $49 million Series C funding round led by Savano Capital Partners, the company recently appointed former COO Prabhdeep Singh to Chief Executive Officer, Jon Hefler as Vice President of Growth, Anjelica Garcia as Chief People Officer, and Jeff Herscott as SVP, Head of Sales. Together, these leadership moves position Steno to accelerate its expansion into the AmLaw 200 and the enterprise legal markets, while maintaining the high-touch, white-glove experience that litigators and court reporters depend on.

About Steno

Steno is at the forefront of the court reporting and legal technology industries. Steno focuses on providing attorneys with innovative tools and options that overcome the technological and financial hurdles that arise when proving a case. As a partner in the pursuit of justice, Steno understands the unique challenges faced by legal professionals and is committed to delivering practical, impactful solutions. To learn more about Steno or to request information about its services, visit https://steno.com/.