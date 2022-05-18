Steps for a Person to Bring an Accident Lawsuit in Minneapolis

The elements of negligence are establishing a relevant duty of care, a breach of that duty, causation of the injuries, and damages or actual losses.

Minneapolis, MN – After a person has been injured in an accident, they need various kinds of assistance. For most people, the main consequences of the injuries are related to their financial problems caused by large medical bills, along with lost wages due to time away from work. An accident attorney can assist with these costs if they are successful in negotiating a settlement.

A consultation with a licensed attorney

Anyone who is considering an accident lawsuit should schedule a meeting with a lawyer who practices in the area where the incident happened. This consultation is a good opportunity for the victim to learn about how the lawsuit will progress and what the lawyer can specifically do to provide help. If there is an agreement on representation, the lawyer will get started with drafting the lawsuit and filing the case,

Drafting and filing the complaint

Lawyers who deal with injury and accident cases file a civil complaint that outlines the facts of the accident and asks for compensation. There is usually a summary that details things like the time and place of the accident, behaviors of the defendant that could be considered negligence, and a list of compensation that the victim needs because of the accident.

Proving the defendant was actually negligent

Accident cases need to prove negligence in various ways. This is done by showing actions that are not in line with what a reasonable person would have done in the same situation. Sometimes, this can be violations of traffic laws or criminal laws, but essentially any kind of careless action can potentially be used to show negligence. The elements of negligence are establishing a relevant duty of care, a breach of that duty, causation of the injuries, and damages or actual losses. All elements must be present, otherwise the plaintiff will not win the lawsuit.

Settlement negotiations

Once the case has been filed and information has been exchanged through the discovery process, the Minnesota accident lawyers can start the settlement negotiation process. This is much more common than a full trial in court, as trials have become expensive, time consuming, and there is a risk of total loss by the plaintiff depending on the jury verdict. In most cases, a settlement should provide sufficient compensation to cover things like the victim’s medical bills, time without working, and non-economic damages for pain and suffering.

