Steps to Filing a Sexual Harassment Lawsuit in DuPage County

Sometimes, it’s difficult to know where to begin after you have experienced workplace sexual harassment. You might be struggling with psychological distress, and your mental health may seem more important than filing a lawsuit. However, it’s important to think clearly in this situation. If you’re considering whether or not you should file a sexual harassment lawsuit, it often helps to get a general idea of the process involved. Once you understand the steps you’ll need to take, moving forward becomes easier.

Step One: Get in Touch with a Qualified Attorney

If you think you have been sexually harassed at your workplace in Illinois, you need to get in touch with a qualified, experienced lawyer who specializes in sexual harassment lawsuits. This should be one of your very first steps because your attorney can help you approach every aspect of this situation in the most efficient way possible. Everything that happens from this point on must be handled carefully. After you have experienced workplace harassment, your goal will be to collect valuable evidence and avoid doing things that would prevent you from suing. A qualified attorney can help with all of this and much more.

Step Two: Report the Incident in Writing

The first step is to report the harassment in writing to your employer. If your supervisor refuses to listen, send the report to the head office if possible. It is always best to report the harassment in written form, as this then becomes a form of evidence that you can later use in court. Make multiple copies of the report, and include a date and signature. If your employer wants to officially respond to your sexual harassment report, request that they do so in writing.

Step Three: Gather Evidence

During these initial stages, it is very important to collect as much evidence as possible. Your written report and your employer’s response are only two examples of possible evidence. You can also use photographs, screenshots of inappropriate texts, witness testimony, and much more. Your attorney can help you gather evidence.

Step Four: Get in Touch with the EEOC

It may also be helpful to get in touch with the EEOC at this point. This government organization can help you by conducting an official investigation into the alleged instance of sexual harassment. The EEOC may also assist with the lawsuit.

