Steven D. Sallen Recognized in Michigan Lawyers Weekly 2020 Hall of Fame

Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., is pleased to announce that President and Chief Executive Officer Steven D. Sallen has been recognized in Michigan Lawyers Weekly’s Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

This award recognizes Michigan legal leaders who are over the age of 60, or who have practiced law for 30 years or more, for their successful careers and valuable contributions to their communities.

Sallen joined Maddin Hauser in 1983 as a law clerk. He now serves as the firm’s President and Chief Executive Officer, head of its Environmental Law Practice Group, and co-chairman of its Real Estate Practice Group. Concentrating his practice in the areas of real estate law, environmental law and corporate law, Sallen’s clients include some of Michigan’s most successful manufacturing firms, real estate developers, general contractors, and commercial real estate brokers.

Using his problem-solving approach to provide insight into business transaction issues, Sallen has written many publications including: “Owners of CMBS Mortgage Encumbered Commercial Properties; Beware of Lessons Learned” (Crain’s Detroit Business, May 19, 2020), “From Lemons to Lemonade: Successful Management of Lease Termination Negotiations Can Lead to New Opportunities for Commercial Property Owners” (Michigan Lawyers Weekly, April 21, 2008) and “New IRS Rules for Lenders May Help Troubled Commercial Borrowers” (Michigan Lawyers Weekly, Nov. 2, 2009).

In 2009, Sallen developed the Commission-Safe® Marketing Program, a proven system of reusable tools and checklists, training and consulting for commercial real estate brokers, making him a go-to resource for many of southeast Michigan’s premier commercial brokers.

Sallen has been continuously selected by his peers for inclusion in the annual edition of Best Lawyers in America® since 2010 in the area of real estate law, and in the area of business organizations (including LLCs and partnerships) for 2020. He has been named a Michigan Super Lawyer©, a Top Lawyer by DBusiness Magazine©, and a Michigan Leading Lawyer. Sallen was also selected for inclusion in Who’s Who Top Attorneys of North America, 2018-2019.

With more than 90 years of legal expertise concentrating on representation of business enterprises, as well as the real estate, insurance, and financial services industries, Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., delivers result-focused legal services founded upon a responsive, expert, cost-effective and “no-nonsense” practical approach. For additional information, please visit maddinhauser.com.