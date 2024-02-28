Steven E. Nicholas Joins St. Pete Young Professionals Executive Board and Assumes Role as Advocacy Chair

Steven will work closely with fellow board members to develop and advocate for policies that support the growth and success of young professionals and businesses in St. Petersburg.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker lawyer Steven E. Nicholas has been appointed to the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s St. Pete Young Professionals (SPYP) Executive Board, where he will serve as the Advocacy Chair. In his role, Steven will work closely with fellow board members to develop and advocate for policies that support the growth and success of young professionals and businesses in St. Petersburg.

The SPYP’s mission is to attract and identify the next generation of community leaders; connect young professionals with the surrounding community through unique opportunities in the areas of service, leadership, and advocacy; and engage young professionals in local corporate, community, and cultural settings.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve on the SPYP Executive Board,” said Steven. “I am eager to contribute to the advocacy efforts that will help shape the future of our business community and create opportunities for young professionals to thrive.”

Steven’s ability to connect with the community and clients comes naturally. As an associate in Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line, Steven uses his strong communication skills when handling important matters for clients. He focuses his practice on commercial and business litigation. In addition, Steven is host of the popular podcast “You Heard it Here Second.”

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.