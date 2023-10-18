stevensdrake Welcomes Nusrat Qureishi as Head of Corporate and Commercial Law, Associate Director

In welcoming Nusrat Qureishi to the team, stevensdrake recognises her talents are perfectly aligned to their core value and commitment to client satisfaction and delivering high-quality legal services.

stevensdrake, a renowned commercial law firm founded in 1782 and one of the leading names in the Southeast, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Nusrat Qureishi as Associate Director and Head of Corporate and Commercial Law.

This strategic addition enhances its established business law expertise and marks a significant milestone in the firm’s commitment to expanding its expertise and providing quality legal services to clients in both private and commercial sectors.

Nusrat Qureishi brings over two decades of corporate commercial law experience to stevensdrake. Her extensive knowledge encompasses the intricacies of business and company acquisitions and establishing partnerships and joint ventures. Having trained and honed her skills at a prominent City Law firm, Nusrat has handled high-value and complex corporate transactions, including mergers, investments, shareholder agreements, restructuring, banking, re-financing, and corporate governance matters. Her clientele spans entrepreneurs, mid-market companies, SMEs, PLCs, international corporations, private equity firms, banks, financial institutions, LLPs, partnerships, and individuals.

“We are thrilled to have Nusrat Qureishi join us as Associate Director and Head of Corporate & Commercial Law,” stated Alex Mitchell of stevensdrake. “Her wealth of experience and commitment to client-centric legal solutions perfectly complement our mission to provide leading services. We believe her addition will significantly enhance our ability to serve our clients’ evolving needs and solidify our position as a leading commercial law firm in the South East.”

Nusrat’s commitment to client service excellence is paramount, demonstrated by her dedication to understanding her client’s unique needs and objectives to achieve their goals efficiently and commercially. She actively participates in preparing businesses for sale or purchase, ensuring a smooth, seamless and risk-free process, ultimately reducing time and costs for her clients. Nusrat’s wealth of experience also enables her to advise companies on strategic planning, helping entities realise their growth potential and supporting sophisticated businesses in achieving their commercial objectives.

“I am excited to join the esteemed team at stevensdrake and take on the role of Associate Director and Head of Corporate & Commercial Law,” commented Nusrat Qureishi. “The firm has an established reputation, and I look forward to contributing to the firm’s legacy of excellence and working closely with our clients to provide tailored legal solutions that drive their success.”

In welcoming Nusrat Qureishi to the team, stevensdrake recognises her talents are perfectly aligned to their core value and commitment to client satisfaction and delivering high-quality legal services.

To learn more about stevensdrake and its commitment to excellence in commercial law, please visit our website at www.stevensdrake.com.