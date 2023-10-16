Stigma Continues Even in Areas of Poor Mental Health

Despite declining mental health in some areas, efforts to destigmatize treatment have been slow-going.

In the heart of Appalachia, Logan County, West Virginia, has earned the unfortunate distinction of being America’s most depressed county. According to a report from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in June, nearly twice as many adults in Logan County, or 32%, have been diagnosed with depression. This alarming statistic sheds light on the pressing need to address mental health issues, especially in communities like Logan County, which are grappling not only with high depression rates but also with poverty and poor health.

The CDC’s findings extend beyond Logan County, painting a broader picture of a nationwide problem. Health experts have labeled depression an epidemic in the United States, with its prevalence steadily increasing over recent decades. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated this crisis due to isolating public health measures, the threat of serious illness, lingering health effects, and a sobering death toll.

Even as depression rates soar, there remains a significant disparity in access to mental health care across different regions. West Virginia, a state with high poverty rates and overall poor health, is home to eight of the top 10 counties with the highest estimated rates of adult depression, as highlighted by the CDC survey.

Despite the stark reality of depression’s impact on Logan County’s residents, mental illness stigma stubbornly persists, casting a long shadow over the community. This enduring stigma discourages open conversations and perpetuates misconceptions about mental health, making it even more challenging for individuals to seek help.

While treatment for poor mental health has increased, particularly in Logan County, health professionals report that many individuals are hesitant to seek help or discuss their mental health concerns openly. Despite these challenges, there are glimmers of hope on the horizon.

As the COVID-19 pandemic gradually recedes and the region’s economy shifts away from coal, Logan County is exploring new avenues of growth and diversification. In June, the Coalfield Health Center in the county hired its first psychiatrist, David Lewis, offering a glimmer of hope for those in need of mental health care.

David Lewis, a Logan County native, is keenly aware of the deep-seated stigma surrounding mental health care in the community. He is dedicated to making mental health care more accessible and less stigmatized for all who need it. Coalfield Health Center is actively working to break down barriers by offering counseling services and addressing the high no-show rates often associated with mental health appointments.

The road to destigmatizing mental health care and fostering a community where individuals feel comfortable seeking help rather than suffering in silence is long and winding. The story of Logan County serves as a poignant reminder that the battle against stigma must continue or poor mental health will prevail. Through education, open conversations, and unwavering determination, we can work toward a future where mental health is prioritized, and individuals can seek the help they need without fear or judgment. It is a collective journey that holds the promise of brighter days ahead, where mental health is treated with the same compassion and consideration as any other aspect of well-being.

